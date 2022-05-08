By Thursday, 1,295 Rockingham Co. voters had cast early ballots

WENTWORTH — By Thursday morning, 1,295 Rockingham County voters had cast their ballots at the county’s four one-stop early voting sites, according to county elections board officials.

Early voting began in the county on April 28 for the 2022 Primary Election. Election Day is May 17. Rockingham County, with a population of roughly 91,000 residents, had 60,743 registered voters as of March 1, county elections records show. An average of roughly 323 voters have used the early voting sites each day since April 28, tallies show.

The following number of ballots were cast at the four One-Stop Sites by the end of the business day on April 29:

Eden Public Library: 99

Reidsville Zion Baptist Church: 72

Madison-Mayodan Public Library: 52

Rockingham County Board of Elections headquarters, Wentworth: 77

Total Ballots Cast: 300

May 2 totals:

Eden Public Library: 116

Zion Baptist Church, Reidsville: 53

Madison-Mayodan Public Library: 67

Rockingham County Board of Elections, Wentworth: 77

Total Ballots Cast: 313

May 3 Totals:

Eden Public Library: 86

Zion Baptist Church, Reidsville: 83

Madison-MayodanPublic Library: 100

Rockingham County Board of Elections, Wentworth: 91

Total Ballots Cast: 360

May 4 Totals:

Eden Public Library: 79

Zion Baptist Church, Reidsville: 104

Madison-MayodanPublic Library: 67

Rockingham County Board of Elections, Wentworth: 72

Total Ballots Cast: 322

Early voting concludes on May 14.