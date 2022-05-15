By Tuesday, 2,401 Rockingham Co. voters had cast early ballots

WENTWORTH — By Tuesday, 2,401 Rockingham County voters had cast their ballots at the county’s four one-stop early voting sites, according to county elections board officials.

Early voting began in the county on April 28 for the 2022 Primary Election. Election Day is May 17. Rockingham County, with a population of roughly 91,000 residents, had 60,743 registered voters as of March 1, county elections records show. An average of roughly 323 voters have used the early voting sites each day since April 28, tallies show.

Early voting concludes on May 14.

The last day to submit an Absentee Ballot Request was May 10.

Also, any 17-year-old who would like to vote in the primary election will need to turn 18 years old on or before Nov. 8. They can register and vote the same day during One-Stop voting.