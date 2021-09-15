Cat5 Band offers RiverFest guests a chance to 'escape a little and hear live music'

Dudley, the band’s drummer, was also with Jim Quick and Coastline.

“With all of our different musical backgrounds, we are able to put that all together and play about any kind of music,” said Dudley, 50, who lived in Nashville for seven years. “We are an entertaining band and are big on crowd participation.”

Cat5 has won multiple group and individual awards, including the Horizon Award in 2019 at the Carolina Beach Music Awards.

West was also nominated in 2019 for Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year by the CBNA for the band’s first single “Slow Steady Groove,” and he also has won Instrumentalist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Tippett has won Instrumentalist of the Year three times and has been nominated for other awards, Sidden has been nominated for Producer of the Year, and Dudley has won Instrumentalist of the Year four times.

“We’ve all been doing this many, many years,” Dudley said. “Music has been good to me and us.”

COVID-19 slowed the band down for a bit, but they have been creative in finding ways to share their music.

“We had 237 shows booked last year and only played 31 to 34,” Dudley said.