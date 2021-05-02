Celebrating a milestone birthday in quiet style for 'Miss Kat'

REIDSVILLE
When she was about eight years old, Kathleen “Miss Kat” Broadnax Lynn’s father bought a Model-T Ford. Last week, as she celebrated her 100th birthday, Lynn recalled being afraid when she first rode in it.
She said they used the Model-T during the week, but on Sundays, they reverted to a horse and buggy to go to church.
Although her brother drove the new vehicle, Lynn never did. In fact, she said she never learned to drive.
“I just liked to ride in that thing,” she said.
Because of the pandemic, Lynn’s family decided to keep her centennial birthday celebration quiet. Her son, Willie, a retired Army veteran who now works for the U.S. government in Germany, and his wife, Tina, flew in from Germany for the occasion.
Her other son, Harry Broadnax, and his son, Isaiah, and her daughter, Kathleen, were there. Three other grandchildren sent their best wishes. Kathleen quit working at WalMart several years ago to look after her mother, who has appreciated the care and companionship.
Her celebration also included a special birthday cake, gifts and a hat. Miss Kat also received a congratulatory letter and certificate from Gov. Roy Cooper, and a Certificate of Recognition from Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker.
Midwife Hester Gunn was on hand on April 23, 1921 when Miss Kat was born to Robert and Willie Mae Broadnax at their Narrow Gauge Road farm in Reidsville. Over the next several years, five more girls and three boys joined the family.
As was the case for many children in those days, Miss Kat only attended Branch Street School for four years before quitting to stay home and help raise her brothers and sisters. By the time she started school, the family had moved to Old Danville Highway (now U.S. 29 Business) and Miss Kat said they walked to school, regardless of the weather.
The family raised their own vegetables and chickens to supplement their meals. Miss Kat’s mother and grandmother taught her to cook; Miss Kat’s children said her specialties were peach, apple and blackberry cobblers. Every Sunday, the family looked forward to her coconut and chocolate cakes and fruit pies.
She still enjoys getting in the kitchen. In fact, in the days before her birthday, she was “bustling around,” helping cook breakfast for her family.
Her Aunt Victoria used to make lye soap for them to wash their clothes because Miss Kat’s mama didn’t know how to make it.
And all the dresses the girls wore were made by their mother. Miss Kat recalled “going to town” and picking out the printed flour sacks that became dresses when they were emptied.
“She sewed them on her hands,” Miss Kat recalled.
After she married William Lynn, who worked at Reidsville Laundry, Miss Kat held a variety of jobs, includin g atthe laundry, The America Tobacco Co., and as a substitute cafeteria worker for Reidsville Public Schools. She also cared for elderly people and performed housekeeping skills for a number of Reidsville families. Miss Kat is proud of the fact she once served as a juror at the courthouse.
Even with a busy work schedule, Miss Kat always made a point of attending the PTA meetings at the schools her children attended: Moss Street, Booker T. Washington, Reidsville Middle School and Reidsville High.
She also is a long-standing and faithful member of Zion Baptist Church.
Still active, the Centenarian’s hobbies include cooking, baking and traveling to Virginia, South Carolina and Ohio.
On an excursion to the Outer Banks in 2018, Miss Kat took her first ferry ride over to Ocracoke.
“It was pretty good but it was cold on that water,” she said. “Waves were all around the side of it.”
She said she was shocked when “they put all those cars on the ferry and a big Coca-Cola truck. They took cars and us all on this boat.” She also thought it was “a long way” from the coast to the island.
Perhaps, though, what she enjoyed most was sitting on the beach and looking at the blue water.
The first time she saw the beach, she exclaimed, “This is so much water for me to even think about drinking all of it. I can’t drink all this water!”
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her at annsomersfish@gmail.com.