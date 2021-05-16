Children's Interactive Trail provides a place for exercise, fun and learning

EDEN
Thanks to the Rockingham County Partnership for Children, as well as the City of Eden, local children have another outdoor option where they can have fun, exercise and learn at the same time.
The Children’s Interactive Trail is a playful, outdoor experience designed for young children. Located on the Eden YMCA end of the Smith River Greenway, the trail is 1.7 miles each way, making it 3.4 miles from one end to the other and then back to the beginning point.
“The goal of the trail is to create a developmentally appropriate learning experience for young children and their caregivers with artwork that sparks creativity and imagination, while providing opportunities for literacy-rich, active outdoor engagement,” said April Cox, executive director of the RCPC. “Most importantly, we hope that children will experience the joy of play and time spent in nature as many of us adults did in our childhood.”
The trail incorporates colorful artwork created by local artist Meesha Walker to tell a story of a character named Penelope and her friends as they take part in an outdoor adventure. Simple activities, also called touch points, are positioned along the trail to foster child engagement.
“Noting that children of color are often underrepresented in children’s art and literature, we were committed to including racial diversity in the artwork and characters displayed along the trail,” Cox said.
A life-size cut-out of Penelope will welcome visitors at the trailhead, and each of the 10 touch-points along the trail will include a sign sharing a short vignette in English and Spanish, with an interactive activity to follow.
Touch Point ExamplesBalance Beams: Penelope and her friends want to cross a river. Can you show her how?
Music Wall: Penelope and her friends find a magical music wall. They hear many new sounds. How many sounds can you make?
Ramp Race: Penelope and her friends like to race. Can you and your friends race items down the ramp? Which item is fastest?
While the trail is open to all ages, most of the activities are geared toward young children ages 2 to 8.
This was Walker’s first big artistic project for the county, and she was thrilled to be a part of the excitement.
“I am pretty confident that it did turn out well based off the positive turnout both during the opening ceremony (held April 30) and the excitement seeing the books for panels,” Walker said. “That was most important, the children and parents’ delight in seeing it.”
Walker decided on a more simple design for Penelope because she felt dressing her in more innocent clothing and placing the character in pigtails makes her more relatable.
Walker primarily works in digital art and traditional acrylic paints, but she is always willing to try new mediums.
“As an artist, I am very happy that I had the opportunity to do this project, as it is a way to let others know who I am and what I do and provide something positive to help the community,” she said. “If a child sees my art, and it helps them grow, then I’m happy to be a part of that.”
Discussion and planning for the project started a couple years ago. During a community stakeholders meeting focused on literacy and improving third-grade reading scores, a community member and RCPC’s previous director, Heather Adams, discussed the idea of a literacy trail. The idea was presented to the Eden Strategic Planning Committee, which presented it to the Eden City Council, which supported it as well.
Terry Vernon, interim director of Parks and Recreation/Facility Maintenance for the City of Eden, hopes the Children’s Interactive Trail attracts more children and families to the greenway to enjoy nature while getting healthier through walking and exercise.
“Our county needs people to get up and get out and do things to improve their health,” Vernon said. “If we can get our children to develop healthy habits when they are young, they will continue to keep them as they become older and possibly pass them on to their children.”
While the trail, which is shaded, connects with the YMCA parking lot, it leads visitors to other fun activities such as the Butterfly Trail, otter sculpture, river observation deck, sunflower field in late summer, Island Ford Landing (river access) and a picnic shelter with restrooms.
“We have wanted our trails to be more than a place to get great exercise,” said Cindy Adams, marketing and special events manager for the City of Eden. “This project adds a very unique interactive and educational element, and we hope it helps make children want to be out in our big outdoors more, be active and learn at the same time.”
The RCPC staff has also enjoyed working on the trail project, especially as the pandemic has relegated so many to their homes and reduced interactions with others.
“It has given us something to look forward to,” Cox said.
She hopes to duplicate this type of interactive trail throughout the county.
“This interactive trail will support learning in all developmental domains that are essential to building strong foundations in early childhood,” Cox said.
Jennifer Atkins Brown writes every other Sunday for this section. Contact her at jennifer.brown@greensboro.com.