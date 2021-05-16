Children's Interactive Trail provides a place for exercise, fun and learning

Walker primarily works in digital art and traditional acrylic paints, but she is always willing to try new mediums.

“As an artist, I am very happy that I had the opportunity to do this project, as it is a way to let others know who I am and what I do and provide something positive to help the community,” she said. “If a child sees my art, and it helps them grow, then I’m happy to be a part of that.”

Discussion and planning for the project started a couple years ago. During a community stakeholders meeting focused on literacy and improving third-grade reading scores, a community member and RCPC’s previous director, Heather Adams, discussed the idea of a literacy trail. The idea was presented to the Eden Strategic Planning Committee, which presented it to the Eden City Council, which supported it as well.

Terry Vernon, interim director of Parks and Recreation/Facility Maintenance for the City of Eden, hopes the Children’s Interactive Trail attracts more children and families to the greenway to enjoy nature while getting healthier through walking and exercise.