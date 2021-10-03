Civil Air Patrol cadets thrive on setting sky-high goals

Three of the first members of the future Rockingham County Flight of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) who graduated Sept. 23 from the Great Start program at the Shiloh Airport say drill probably is their favorite reason for belonging to CAP.
Earning the grade Cadet Airmen rank, they were among the first to complete cadet requirements in the soon-to-be new flight for the county, said Capt. Brent Wooters, CAP Deputy Commander Guilford Composite Squadron NC-307.
Previously, local residents and several from just across the Virginia border traveled to training and meetings at the Guilford Composite Squadron at the Guilford Technical Community College Aviation Building.
“I was very proud of all the work that the cadets as well as their parents put into this first promotion and the graduation of the Great Start program,” said Wooters. “I am hoping that this graduation is the first of many more to come in Rockingham County and shows the community the dedication and willingness of the CAP.”
The group began meeting at Shiloh Airport following the Aug. 12 open house, the commander said.
Involved with the Randolph Composite Squadron since December 2017, Wooters transferred to the Guilford squadron in August and began exploring starting a new flight in Rockingham County under the leadership of the Guilford organization.
His new wife, the former Mara Snyder, her daughter, Abigail, 12, and his daughter Haleigh Wooters, 21, are all members of CAP. Brent and Mara, a Rockingham County native, were married Saturday (Oct. 2) in Mt. Airy.
Among the first Rockingham County graduates are Emma Wray, daughter of John and Stephanie Wray of Mayodan, and Adelyn Rylee Joyce and Michael Reid Joyce, children of Kelly and Dee Joyce of Axton, Va.
A senior at McMichael High School, Emma, 17, has been in the school’s Air Force JRROTC for four years. After getting her pilot’s license this summer in Danville, Va., Emma has been a CAP member for about six weeks. She said she joined hoping “to get to fly with them.”
Thursday, she participated in search and rescue training at Shiloh Airport, saying she had “looked forward to it. I think it will be interesting and will be a good thing to get to know.”
As a JRROTC member, Emma earned ribbons for joining CAP, but what she enjoys most about CAP is her experience with drill in the ROTC program enables her to help new and younger members learn the drill process.
Others in the program also like the drills.
“You get to do these drills and they help you learn self discipline,” said Reid Joyce, 12. “It does help a lot because it teaches you that not everything is good but when you make a mistake, people will be there to help correct. Also, drills build character.”
“Drill helps my brain activity,” said his sister, Rylee Joyce, 14.
Both Joyce children are homeschooled. Reid is in seventh grade and Rylee is in ninth grade.
They became involved in Civil Air Patrol after a friend invited them to attend the Guilford County squadron where they learned of the discovery flights and Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) project. They joined several weeks ago, meeting in Greensboro three times before transferring to Shiloh.
Their father, Kelly, has the private plane he bought in April of 2020 hangared at Shiloh. One day recently while Kelly was preparing his plane to fly, Dee discovered a CAP logo on the pilots’ association room door and asked about it. The children immediately transferred their membership to Shiloh.
Although airport manager Mike Brooks had sent out an email welcoming the CAP back to the community, the Joyce family had missed it.
“We were driving about an hour and it reduced our travel time to 20 minutes,” Dee said. Rylee and Reid are now Cadet Airmen. Dee is in the process of becoming a parent volunteer and Kelly, whose family originated in the Shiloh area, is becoming a senior member.
“It gives me a good experience,” said Reid. “If I would join the Air Force, I would have experience and it would be easier.”
Since he likes to fly drones, Reid also is interested because CAP uses drones when they search for lost people.
And, Reid said he likes being in CAP “because you can meet people you never met before and they would be a wing man or team member.”
“I absolutely love my uniform,” said Rylee. “I felt very confident and proud of my uniform the first time I put it on.”
Since they are just beginning, and “now that we have ranked up, the fun stuff is going to start coming in,” Rylee said. “We’re gonna start rocket building, doing emergency services and more classes and physical training.
“When I grow up I want to be in the Air Force and I thought that would be a good opportunity to learn more about that sort of stuff. I am looking forward to flying and learning how to fly.”
After achieving their first promotion, the new cadets now are eligible to participate in CAP orientation flights, an aerospace mechanics program, Wooters said.
“They teach them the skills of flying,” he added, noting the cadets often are allowed to take control of the planes for short supervised periods.
Adults also are encouraged to join the program, which features a lot of emergency service efforts, like searching for missing people and volunteering at places such as the recent COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The Wooters family were at the Rockingham County clinics several times and also were assigned to the FEMA clinic in Guilford County.