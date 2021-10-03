Civil Air Patrol cadets thrive on setting sky-high goals

Since he likes to fly drones, Reid also is interested because CAP uses drones when they search for lost people.

And, Reid said he likes being in CAP “because you can meet people you never met before and they would be a wing man or team member.”

“I absolutely love my uniform,” said Rylee. “I felt very confident and proud of my uniform the first time I put it on.”

Since they are just beginning, and “now that we have ranked up, the fun stuff is going to start coming in,” Rylee said. “We’re gonna start rocket building, doing emergency services and more classes and physical training.

“When I grow up I want to be in the Air Force and I thought that would be a good opportunity to learn more about that sort of stuff. I am looking forward to flying and learning how to fly.”

After achieving their first promotion, the new cadets now are eligible to participate in CAP orientation flights, an aerospace mechanics program, Wooters said.

“They teach them the skills of flying,” he added, noting the cadets often are allowed to take control of the planes for short supervised periods.