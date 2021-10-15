Club Happenings

Announcements
The Metropolitan Greensboro Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women will hold a Zoom celebration of its fifth anniversary from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16.
Tabor/Celia Phelps United Methodist churches and the Good Health Women’s Immunization Networks (WINS) are sponsors of the event.
The focus of this year’s anniversary is on COVID-19 awareness which is in keeping with the goals of Good Health WINS. North Carolina NCNW members are partnering with this organization to increase advocates who can help promote the availability of messages that resonate with Black and Hispanic communities. In addition, advocates will help increase vaccination rates and to remove barriers to accessing vaccines and good health in Black and brown communities. Dr. Brian Shackleford, who is involved in COVID-19 education and prevention services in Guilford County, will be the guest speaker.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/4f52ud4f. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
* * * *
The Greensboro History Museum Guild will meet at the museum at 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro at 10 a.m. Oct. 18. Jon Zachman, curator of collections, will speak on the history and relocation of the Isley House, located in Mary Lynn Smith Richardson Park adjacent to the museum. He will also share information about plans for the house’s reconstruction.
Originally located in eastern Guilford County, the house was built in the late 18th century by German immigrant Christian Isley; he and his wife Mary and 13 children occupied the structure for many years. In 1972, the museum purchased the house and moved it from its original location at Bethel Church Road. The central field stone chimney and foundation were carefully taken apart and reassembled. The house has been closed for a number of years because of structural damage but plans to restore it are underway.
Members of the guild, museum and public are invited to attend the meeting. Everyone must wear a mask inside and observe social distancing guidelines. Refreshments will not be served at this meeting.
To participate virtually, email tfripp@triad.rr.com.
* * * *
The Graham Historical Museum Advisory Board will offer a lunch-and-learn at the museum with John Guss, the Alamance Parks Historic Properties superintendent, from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the museum at 135 W. Elm St. in Graham.
Gus will speak on “The Good Old County of Alamance and Its Cherished Textile Heritage.”
Bring a sack lunch and a friend. Admission is free; registration is required. To register, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
For information, call 336-513-5510.
* * * *
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
Judy West will present the program “Doug Tallamy’s Keystone Plants and Why They are Important To Us.” Keystone species ensure a healthy ecosystem.
This program will identify the term “keystone” and the main keystone species in the Greensboro area.
West is a retired elementary art teacher with a love of the natural world. She served as chairwoman of the society for three years.
To register, visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
* * * *
The Rotary Clubs of Greensboro will hold Pigstock 2021, a day of smoked barbecue and bluegrass music, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at Shooting Star Horse Farm, 5624 Davis Mill Road in Greensboro.
The event is a barbecue competition for the Boss Hawg Championship trophy.
Never Too Late, Hot Wax & The Splinters, and Briar Patch will perform bluegrass music. Everyone is welcome to bring their instruments for open jam sessions accompanied by the bands on breaks.
All proceeds support the Children of Vietnam organization.
To purchase tickets, which are $30-$40, visit tinyurl.com/4wudr84e.
* * * *
The High Point Historical Society will host Greensboro-native Michael Briggs to discuss the Davidson School’s long rifle makers at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
Briggs is a member of the Historical Arms Collectors of the Southeast, the Kentucky Rifle Association and the American Society of Arms Collectors. He has been a collector and student of Piedmont North Carolina decorative arts including long rifles, powder horns, furniture, North Carolina made Civil War items and local history for more than 40 years.
For information, call 336-885-1859.
Awards
Since its inception in 1964, Top Ladies of Distinction has expanded its objectives to include a focus on youth (known as Top Teens of America), improving the status of women, service to senior citizens, community beautification and community partnerships. The nonprofit recently recognized the following individuals:
- Lisa Hickey received Outstanding Service Award for her dedication and devotion to Guilford County Top Teens of America. Hickey serves as the Top Teens of America adviser. In this role, she is devoted to the leadership, arts and cultural development of the teens.
- Cynthia Carlton Thompson received Member of the Year Award for exemplary services to the Guilford County chapter. Thompson is the chapter president, web master, membership chairwoman and director of operations.
- Theldora Williams received the Distinguish Leadership Award for her financial contribution to assist the chapter in implementing its goals and objectives. Her family provides scholarships each year to the Top Ladies of Distinction’s chapters in the area to deserving seniors. She serves as the sergeant of arms and is a member of the executive board.
Scholarships
The Guilford Rotary Charitable Foundation, part of the Guilford Rotary Club, awarded Matteo Marshall, Warren Bailey, Sam Shepherd, Jeff Broome, Joe Haralson, Jacqueline Lerner, Yamese Wyrick, Jonathan Grace and Colin Ramsey each a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements at UNCG.
Twice a year, Guilford Rotary awards Student Veteran Scholarships to student veterans to help them as they transition from military service to civilian life, as well as to recognize them for their service.
Five of the recipients served in the U.S. Army, two served in the U.S. Air Force, one served in the U.S. Navy and one in the U.S. Marine Corps. The average length of service for the recipients was eight years.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.