Club Happenings

Announcements

The Metropolitan Greensboro Area Section of the National Council of Negro Women will hold a Zoom celebration of its fifth anniversary from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16.

Tabor/Celia Phelps United Methodist churches and the Good Health Women’s Immunization Networks (WINS) are sponsors of the event.

The focus of this year’s anniversary is on COVID-19 awareness which is in keeping with the goals of Good Health WINS. North Carolina NCNW members are partnering with this organization to increase advocates who can help promote the availability of messages that resonate with Black and Hispanic communities. In addition, advocates will help increase vaccination rates and to remove barriers to accessing vaccines and good health in Black and brown communities. Dr. Brian Shackleford, who is involved in COVID-19 education and prevention services in Guilford County, will be the guest speaker.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/4f52ud4f. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

* * * *