Colombian teacher enjoys sharing her culture with her fourth graders at Bethany Elementary

REIDSVILLE

Fourth grade Spanish immersion teacher Ana Herrera Castillo loves sharing about her native country with her students at Bethany Elementary School in Reidsville. A native of Bogota, Colombia, Castillo wanted to do more than just talk about South America with them; she wanted to show them.

“I want to have a classroom environment that invites students to learn about my country,” Castillo said.

Castillo created a cultural corner, which includes her country’s flag; two dolls showing the traditional dress of her hometown; Colombian money; traditional dress shoes; the Colombian national soccer team jersey, as she’s a huge soccer fan; pictures of places in her country; replicas of archaeological artifacts; a mochila (traditional bag); a chiva (similar to a bus used to transport goods); a sombrero vueltiao (traditional hat); and the traditional games – Rana and Cucunuba.

“My students love to interact with the display, especially playing games and playing with the clothes when we have indoor recess,” Castillo said. “We have also used the items as artifacts for research, and they have brought items with similar meanings from their homes and families.”

Many of the children also love soccer, and the jersey has led them to talk about their favorite teams and players, the World Cup and the designs of various shirts.

Castillo teaches at Bethany through the SPLASH program, SPLASH is a term for the Rockingham County School System’s Spanish Language Emersion Dual Enrollment program, which is currently in three schools – Bethany Elementary, South End Elementary and Stoneville Elementary. Bethany has one SPLASH class in each grade level. Students are accepted each year to fill one kindergarten class and remain in the program through fifth grade. All Rockingham County students are eligible to apply to the program

All of the teachers in Bethany’s SPLASH program are from Central and South American countries and are hired to teach for SPLASH through a company in Chapel Hill called Participate Learning. This company finds teachers who want to come to the U.S. to teach on a special work visa for three to five years.

Before coming to the U.S. four years ago, Castillo taught first grade at an international school with an English immersion program in Colombia, meaning students learned all subjects in English.

A teacher for 12 years, Castillo is from a family of educators, as her mom, aunts, and one of her sisters are professors, and she and her other sister are school teachers.

“I decided to embark on this journey to experience a different culture and engage in educational practices in a different part of the world,” Castillo said of her decision to come to the U.S. to teach.

She teaches a Spanish immersion class at Bethany with 20 students, communicating with them in her native tongue as they learn reading, writing, math, social studies and science in Spanish. Students also have an English language arts lesson each day.

Castillo taught kindergarten her first year here, second grade for the next two years and fourth grade this year.

“What I enjoy the most about being in fourth grade is that I have the chance to teach the students I had in second grade again and see their progress and how much they have grown,” she said. “Fourth grade has also allowed me to learn many things I did not know about North Carolina, which is part of the curriculum.”

In her four years in North Carolina, Castillo has only had the chance to return to Colombia once, partially because of the pandemic.

“What I miss most about my country, besides my family and friends, is the variety of fruits,” she said.

She said she could easily find fruit hanging from the trees on the street in Colombia.

“What I love most about my community in the U.S. is that people are very welcoming, and I do not feel like an outsider,” Castillo said. “Everyone is genuinely interested in knowing more about my country and sharing what happens here.”

Castillo said she does not have any set plans for the future.

“If everything goes well with my fiancé (who is an American), we might stay here in the States or go back home so he can experience living in my country,” she said. “We’ll see what the future holds.”