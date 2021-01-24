Color and save the environment at the same time

WENTWORTH — Many children enjoy coloring as a pastime, and now they can do so while learning about protecting the environment.

Created to educate and entertain children, “Keep Our Environment Clean" is an educational coloring book available for free to children of all ages across Rockingham County. The book explains how everyone should do their part to take good care of the planet, use resources wisely, recycle, keep the environment clean and create less waste for the public landfill.

“Rockingham County is blessed with very valuable assets – gorgeous rivers, lakes and scenic beauty that only God could have orchestrated,” said Mable Scott, Rockingham County Government's public information officer. “These treasures were given to us to enjoy, protect, appreciate and celebrate, and we must support Rockingham County commissioners, code enforcement officers and law enforcement as they institute regulations to maintain these valuable gifts.”

Scott sees the coloring books as one more way to get the message out to the community, and she encourages parents to participate with their children in discussing each topic in the books.