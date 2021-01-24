Color and save the environment at the same time

WENTWORTH — Many children enjoy coloring as a pastime, and now they can do so while learning about protecting the environment.
Created to educate and entertain children, “Keep Our Environment Clean" is an educational coloring book available for free to children of all ages across Rockingham County. The book explains how everyone should do their part to take good care of the planet, use resources wisely, recycle, keep the environment clean and create less waste for the public landfill.
“Rockingham County is blessed with very valuable assets – gorgeous rivers, lakes and scenic beauty that only God could have orchestrated,” said Mable Scott, Rockingham County Government's public information officer. “These treasures were given to us to enjoy, protect, appreciate and celebrate, and we must support Rockingham County commissioners, code enforcement officers and law enforcement as they institute regulations to maintain these valuable gifts.”
Scott sees the coloring books as one more way to get the message out to the community, and she encourages parents to participate with their children in discussing each topic in the books.
“Decades ago, I remember how our sons in kindergarten and elementary school kept preaching to us (she and her husband) about separating our trash in different containers,” Scott said. “I thought if we could educate youngsters about littering and the environment, maybe they could reinforce that message to their parents and other adults.”
Scott said the books were originally intended for children in pre-school through 12th grade, but "Keep Our Environment Clean" books have become popular with all ages.
“We’ve received many requests for grandparents and senior citizens,” she said.
Scott said most county residents have requested one or two of the coloring books, but she also has had requests from Sunday School classes, Vacation Bible School teachers, elementary school teachers and local environmental groups.
The books were created to be given out during campaigns, presentations, and community events, as well as during the annual Reidsville Business Showcase. However, because of the pandemic, Scott has started mailing them to residents who request them. Local residents may also stop by the Government Center in Wentworth to pick up a copy.
Scott said she would love to possibly sponsor a coloring contest in the near future, but for now her goal is to get the books into the hands of children and other people who would like one.
“We hope and pray that together we can all keep Rockingham County clean and green,” Scott said.
Jennifer Atkins Brown writes every other Sunday for this section. Contact her at jennifer.brown@greensboro.com.