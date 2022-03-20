Compassion: The best medicine Gwen Riddick can offer as Eden's newest OB-GYN

EDEN — A callous doctor delivered frightening news to Gwen Riddick when she was in 11th grade, leaving her vulnerable but with a resolve that defines her own medical practice today.

She was a freshman in college and a Pap smear to test her cervical cells for cancer had come back with some precancerous cellular abnormalities. She would need a colposcopy, an inpatient procedure during which a doctor closely examines the cervix, vagina and vulva and sometimes collects a tissue sample for biopsy to rule out cancer.

“I didn’t know what that was at all,’’ said Riddick, an OB-GYN, who joined UNC Women’s Health here in October. “The care that I received was horrible care. There was no compassion. I was told that I had a very high risk of cervical cancer.”

She asked the doctor to explain. “The doctor was very blunt with me.: ‘You don’t know what this means?’ I just received very bad care,’’ Riddick said recently from her office where she invites patients’ questions and provides careful explanations of diagnoses and care plans.

“And I just always knew that when I got into a position where I would be able to care for other people as a physician … that education would be something that would be very important to me, because I know how it feels to have a negative report and a doctor not have compassion for you nor give you that information with good bedside manner.’’

Excelling despite adversity

Her warm tone is evident in Riddick’s office, where she chats with staff in blue scrubs and snakeskin-print Crocs. She’s won her life’s race so far with tenacity and a refusal to see obstacles.

Born in Gates County in the northeastern part of the state, Riddick grew up the middle child of six in a home where money was scarce, but achievement was celebrated and support from her parents was abundant.

“I always knew that I wanted to be a doctor,” said Riddick. “You know when you ask little kids what they wanna be in life? That’s what I always said because I wanted to help people. I didn’t know what kind of doctor. I’ve always been inspired to help others. It’s just something I’ve always had in my heart.”

Growing up with two sisters and three brothers, money was tight when it came to the family’s own medical care.

“My family were financially disadvantaged, so we didn’t have a lot of luxuries when it came to having our own doctor, per se. So, a lot of our health care was actually at the health department,” Riddick said.

Classroom excellence

School was a place where Riddick found she could define herself and plan for a life that would lift her family economically, she said.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to achieve academically,” she said. “I remember in the second and third grade I wanted to make really good grades because my family … they were in poverty. I wanted to do really well academically so I could get a good job and earn enough money to be able to take care of my family.’’

“But I’ve always been more of the silent type of person, so you’re really not going to know much about how I’m doing academically because I’m gonna monitor my grades myself. I’m more humble about just doing well in any aspect of life, especially when we’re talking about academically.’’

So, during her 11th grade year “it did come as a surprise that I was the top person in my class. No one saw that coming,” she said with a chuckle.

But with this grand news came another big announcement that would complicate Riddick’ s young life.

“I was at the top of my class, but at the same time … that’s when I became pregnant,” she said.

“Because I was always that quiet person, it really took my parents by surprise. Because I did so well academically, they really didn’t see, I guess, me also engaging in sexual activity,” Riddick said.

But the Gates County High School valedictorian had major scholarship offers and “my parents were very supportive of me,” she said. “They wanted to help me with my daughter so that I could go on and do what I wanted to do in life as far as going to college,” Riddick said. “They pushed me to stay in school and to do well.’’

Her baby arrives

On Nov. 11, 2000, Riddick’s daughter, Aniya, was born.

“I only took a three week maternity leave from high school because I wanted to keep up with my grades,” she said. “I really was inspired because I really wanted not to become a statistic. I wanted to achieve success academically. that was at the forefront of my mind … and being a mother, too.”

“My parents were able to help me raise my daughter while I went to college,” said Riddick, who began studies on a full scholarship to UNC-Chapel Hill but transferred ultimately to East Carolina University in Greenville so that she could more easily commute home every weekend to be with her little girl.

Today, Aniya is following in her mom’s steps as a pre-med biology major at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., where she is a senior. And Aniya has a new baby brother, John Michael, 1, the son of Dr. Riddick and her partner John Powell of Eden.

Always the overachiever, Riddick graduated early from ECU in December 2004, and after a brief look into podiatry at a New York college, she found a better fit and settled into medical school at Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, Va.

“I was able to take my daughter with me there because it’s a very rural area,” Riddick said, adding that her strong church community there gave her tremendous support in raising Aniya, who was 7 at the time.

“I really feel like God has been ordering my steps,” Riddick said. “I really was able to establish community there, so my church family really helped me a lot when it came to caring for my daughter at times when I did need to study for an exam or needed to go back on campus. It really does take a village to raise a child.”

Money was tight during medical school for the single mom, too, she said. And by her second year, she received a National Health Service Corps scholarship that financed her final two years of study.

Her first position after graduation was at a Chesapeake, Va., practice, which she chose partly because she wanted her daughter to benefit from the city’s highly ranked high school.

“I was the sole female provider there for awhile,” she said of the clinic.

In Chesapeake, she went into private practice for four years and was able to learn the business side of medicine there, Riddick said.

And as a condition of her NHSC scholarship, she also had to work double duty at the nearby Southeastern Virginia Health System, a medically underserved clinic. The NHSC requires that its scholars give back to communities in need in return for financial support.

Riddick went on to do her residency at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Va., before moving in 2019 to South Boston, Va.

She chose the tiny rural town believing she could challenge herself there and build her skills as a country doctor, she said.

Working in Chesapeake had been a bit easy, Riddick felt, because she’d been able to call on senior physicians for assistance.

“I felt like I needed to develop myself,” she said. “I really wanted to learn to react ... in uncomfortable situations, whether in the OR or managing a patient.”

In South Boston, just as her daughter began college, Riddick joined two other doctors and “I was able to really become an even better laparoscopic surgeon … it forced me to grow,’’ she said. “It was not very easy. I couldn’t just call someone in to help me or assist me with my surgeries. “I wanted that challenge. Life in Chesapeake was very comfortable. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone.’’

The move to Eden

Riddick’s next move to Eden came after a friend from residency recommended the UNC Women’s Health practice and the small Rockingham County city as ideal for Riddick.

“I wanted to be in a place where I could give back to the community,’’ said Riddick, who treats around 25 patients daily here and delivers around 10 babies per month.

“I want to be involved with teenagers when it comes to mentoring on a level outside of the office, so that is what attracted me to Eden.’’

Developing a mentoring program is one of her main future plans, Riddick said. “Being able to provide counseling to an underserved and disadvantaged population is very important to me … and I feel like I would be able to empower young women here.’’

The Eden clinic and its practitioners have “welcomed me with open arms here,” Riddick said. “I enjoy working with Dr. (Nigel) Buist and Dr. (Dionne) Galloway, as well. And I enjoy working with the staff here. They’ve been very warm.”

For now, her most critical focus is fulfilling her personal promise to give patients the comfort of unconditional acceptance and compassion, along with a big dose of patient education.

“My patients are very thankful to me that I relay information to them in a manner which they understand,” Riddick said. “I think that’s why I’ve always had a large following with patient care because I want for my patients to understand exactly what’s going on with their health.”

“Her commitment to her patients and helping those in the community facing challenges is truly inspiring,’’ said UNC Rockingham Health Care President and CEO Steven E. Eblin.

Prevention of HPV

Riddick urges her patients of all ages to take ownership of their health and she wants to get important messages to her youngest patients to spare them from future health problems.

A major focus: cervical cancer prevention through Gardasil vaccinations that prevent infection with the human papillomavirus, known as HPV.

It is estimated that HPV vaccines, such as Gardasil, may prevent 70% of cervical cancers, 80% of anal cancers, 60% of vaginal cancers, 40% of vulvar cancers and more than 90% of HPV-related oropharyngeal cancers, studies show.

“I counsel my young patients about the importance of birth control, taking preventive measures so they won’t get cervical cancer … getting the Gardasil vaccine, using condoms to keep them from getting sexually-transmitted infections, the importance of routine STD screening if they are involved with any partner.’’

Girls and their parents need to talk about getting Gardasil at age 11-12, ideally, Riddick said, though the vaccine has been approved for use up to age 45.

“I think some parents really have a hard time seeing their child is going to grow up and become sexually active,’’ Riddick said. “You have to remember how you were at that age. I think it’s really hard for parents to really see that.’’







Taking ownership of your health

Riddick stresses to patients “the importance of taking real ownership of their own health and not really looking down on (them) or making them feel bad about their decisions in life,’’ she said.

Fear of being judged can be a huge barrier for patients and keep them from coming in for doctor visits, Riddick said.

Her joy is bonding with patients

Creating a comfort zone in her office is the aspect of her practice that brings Riddick the most reward, she said.

“I like establishing that relationship in the office in the patient room and allowing the patient to be vulnerable with me … very open and honest about what’s going on with them … what brought them to their visit,’’ Riddick said.

“There’s no judgement. I remind my nurses, too, no judgement. If a patient wants an STD check and they’ve just been here a month ago, no judgement,’’ Riddick said. “We all have been there, made bade decisions, bad choices, so that’s very important to me.’’

She wants to offer help even beyond the sphere of healthcare, Riddick said.

“I really enjoy educating my patients, telling them how I can help them, whether by doing an STD screening or by me giving them encouragement, or advice about their relationship, or talking to them about if they want to go to college — talking about anything in their life,’’ Riddick said.

“I think by me being transparent with my patients … letting them know about my story, letting them know I have compassion, that they can be honest with me ... helps. I’ve been there. I’ve done all of that, so there’s no judgement. I just like to be a good model of what would Christ do, what would he say?”

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

