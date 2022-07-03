 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cone Health brings COVID-19 vaccines to 6-month to 5-year-olds at Rockingham pediatric offices (copy)

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Pediatrics has been chosen as one site at which Cone Health will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to the youngest children eligible — those between 6 months and age 5.

The effort is part of a Piedmont-wide move by Cone to provide shots at clinics where children are already patients.

The announcement comes as the FDA and CDC have approved a lower dosage of the vaccine for this age group. The decision makes COVID-19 vaccines available to an additional 20 million children, according to the CDC. Children are eligible to receive either the two-shot Moderna or three-shot Pfizer series.

Reidsville Pediatrics is located at 1816 Richardson Drive. To schedule an appointment, call 336-634-3902 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.

Premier Pediatrics of Eden is located at 509 S. Van Buren St. Suite B. To schedule an appointment, call 336-627-5437 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.

Other participating clinics include:

  • Piedmont Pediatrics, 719 Green Valley Road, #209 in Greensboro. Call 336-272-9447 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to schedule an appointment.
  • The Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health, 301 Wendover Ave., E #400, in Greensboro. Call 336-832-3150 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, to schedule an appointment.

Parents and guardians should first check with their children’s pediatrician to see if the vaccine is available at their location, Cone officials advised in a news release.

