Cooks with a Cause: Chili cookoff to benefit Camp Carefree, a camp for kids with chronic illnesses and more

MADISON—Former Rockingham County Fire Marshal Steve Neal may be retired from fire service, but he just can’t seem to get away from the heat.

Although he retired as chief of Guilford County Fire District 13 last summer, Neal has exchanged running into blazing buildings for cooking up fire-brand chili. And he is moving up with his culinary skills—from the bottom with his first entry—to national competitions.

He’ll be among the more than two dozen competitors April 23 at the 18th Annual NC State Chili Championship at Camp Carefree in Stokesdale.

No registration is required for cooks who want to stir up the competition and join in. All cooks will set up at about 8 a.m. on the grounds at 275 Carefree Lane, after which the competition rules will be reviewed at 9:30 a.m. before the fires and the cooking can commence. Judging begins at 12:30 p.m. Winners will be announced by 3 p.m.

“Anybody who loves chili can sign up to be a judge,” said Kenny Jones, nicknamed “Head Beggar,’’ who organized the first cook-off benefit for the camp in 2005.

Camp Carefree, in operation since 1986, provides free one week camping experiences for kids, ages 6 to 16, with chronic illnesses, such as hemophilia and spina bifida, cancers and neurological disorders. The nonprofit also features camps for well siblings of ill children, and a week-long camp for children with a sick parent.

The camp’s budget relies on the cook-off to help fund such services.

This year’s competition categories include: Texas Style, Free Style, and Juniors. Anyone 17 or younger qualifies in the junior category.

“The Texas-style chili is just a meat and smooth gravy,” said Jones. “The freestyle, you can add anything you want to – like beans, hominy, corn and the like.”

Cooks from Virginia, Maryland and Wisconsin have confirmed they will turn up the heat to win the trophy and take back state bragging rights. That will mean stealing the title from several previous North Carolina-based champions.

While Jones has cooked 10 times at the national Terlingua Championship Cookoff in Terlingua, Texas, he has never won a national championship. Chuckling, he says his best finish was making the top 75 out of 350 cooks.

But Jones has been named North Carolina champion twice, Wisconsin champion once and scored runner-up status once in South Carolina.

Midway Community’s Donnie O’Bryant captured the state title once, while Summerfield resident Mark Moore won the Wisconsin title two years in a row in 2018 and 2019.

Steve Dixon, also from Summerfield, brought home the Wisconsin title in 2015. And now Wisconsin’s “Cheeseheads” are out for revenge, the Tar Heel chili aficionados say.

The pandemic meant the 2020 cookoff was canceled. But cooks were able to light fire under their massive pots for the 2021 competition.

Pat Lundy, a former longtime competitor and state champion for two years, will be remembered at this year’s event, organizers said.

“She was cooking before any of us ever cooked and was like a mother to us cooks,” Jones said. Pat, who passed away this year, and her husband, Bill, attended all of the area cook-offs. Bill Lundy, 93, a former state chili champion, plans to cook in Stokesdale this year.

Chili lovers are invited to come and sample an array of chili styles offered by competitors, starting at about 11 a.m.

While sampling, guests can expect to be entertained by Hubert Lawson and the Bluegrass Country Boys, a group that’s been part of the festivities each year.

Others providing musical merriment will include Madison’s Robert Tilley and the Hard Times Band, folk singer John Russell of Reidsville and soul and blues group, Veronica Jones and Friends, also from Reidsville and a regular every year at the cook-off.

Neal readily admits that he finished 20th out of 20 competitors in the first cook-off he entered. But in his second contest, he moved up to 12th place — “a big improvement,’’ he said.

Neal’s been practicing his cooking and refining his recipe since long-time national champion Kenny Jones introduced him to a new kind of heat last spring.

And Neal hopes to remove the yellow “rookie stripe” from his stove this year, a humorous nod to NASCAR.

Both Neal and Jones are avid race fans and Jones teased Neal about his rookie status by adding yellow tape to Neal’s stove during his first competition.

Now, in his 36th year of cookin’ up chili, Jones introduced his famous “Damifino” (Translated: Damned If I Know) chili about 20 years ago. He adopted the name after seeing the word on a man’s ballcap. When he asked what it meant, the man scratched his head before replying, “Damned If I Know.’’

“If I ever win the Texas cookoff, it (chili) will be famous,” Jones said. “Until then, it will be near-famous.”

Jones first cooked at Tanglewood events in Winston-Salem, and he has quilts made of tee-shirts from every cook-off he’s entered. Camp Carefree shirts are important squares for the blankets, too.

Sanctioned by the Chili Appreciation Society International, or CASI, the camp cook-off has raised an estimated $60,000 for the camp since Jones started the event 17 years ago.

“We were going all over the state cooking for other charities,” Jones said. After reading an article about Victory Junction, a similar camp established in honor of Richard Petty’s late son, Adam, Jones realized Camp Carefree needed publicity. He proposed a cook-off to the camp’s founder, the late Anne Jones.

“She was skeptical until I told her it wouldn’t cost anything since we would do it and give her all the proceeds,” Jones explained.

Four other couples joined Jones and his wife Joyce in organizing the first competitions with about 20 cooks participating. Later, the event qualified for state championship status.

“We started out hoping to raise $1,000, but ended up raising over $6,000,” Jones said. Later, one of the competitors told him that founder Jones cried when she heard how much the event had raised.