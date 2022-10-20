CORMII Community Development Corporation, Receives Donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — CORMII Community Development Corporation recently received $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed those living with food insecurity.

CORMII Community Development Corporation will use the gift to purchase food for their weekly pantry distribution.

“Seeing a future bright for people in the community is of utmost value to the team of CORMII Community Development Corporation. With inflation at a high, this gift is well needed during this specific time,'' said Dr. Unique Hale-CEO of CORMII. "From the team and I, we truly like to express our deepest appreciation for the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation gift.''.

This gift will be used to purchase most perishable food, such as meats, fresh fruit and vegetables, also other perishable foods such as milk, eggs and any non-perishable food that is needed to complete a meal for those in need.

The organization’s mission is to provide food, clothing, shelter and housing for those in need however, the demand at the moment is almost 100% for food. Food insecurity is real, the group's leaders stress.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.

