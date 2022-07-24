CVAAG invites pet lovers to volunteer, foster and adopt at Reidsville shelter

REIDSVILLE — Carolina Veterinary Assistance and Adoption Group is busy assisting homeless, abandoned, abused, injured and stray domestic animals by providing shelter, medical assistance and loving homes to the four-legged friends.

The non-profit further provides financial aid to low-income and senior pet owners with pet medical emergency costs, as well as treatment for injured and stray animals that can be rehabilitated physically and emotionally to adjust to a loving home.

CVAAG, Inc., supports local animal shelters to help reduce the rate of euthenasia and coordinates with other non-profits to conduct spay and neuter drives, pet adoption fairs and pet foster programs.

Our Garden of Life Animal Sanctuary will help provide any assistance it can during national or local disasters by using all available resources.

Led by founder Herb Moniz, CVAAG is also able to lend a vital service during local and national natural disasters when pets are displaced by caring for such animals at Our Garden of Life Animal Sanctuary.

This week, CVAAG hopes to find a loving home for a 4-year-old female dog that has a happy disposition. A lover of her kiddie pool, this pup is completely vetted, spayed and microchipped and ready for a loving home.

CVAAG invites volunteers to come out every Sunday to the shelter at 394 Cook Florist Road. An orientation for new volunteers starts at 10 a.m. and duties include walking, brushing and socializing with pets. Volunteers are also welcome to tend to the community garden onsite.

For more information, call: (336) 394-4106 or visit www.cvaag.org