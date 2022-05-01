Dan River Basin Association outings provide fun and exercise, as well as history and environmental lessons

EDEN — Ever since the Dan River Basin Association was founded in 2002, the organization has conducted First Saturday Outings to offer a fun and simple way to explore new places in our community’s watershed, meet new people and learn more about the amazing resources in our area.

“When people experience the mind, body and spiritual benefits of being in nature, they want to learn more about it,” said Tiffany Haworth, executive director of the association.

“Once they learn about the value these natural resources provide to our health and economy, they want to protect it for future generations.”

The First Saturday outings, which are free, are held every month from January to December. The next outing will be held next Saturday, May 7, launching at Eden’s Draper Landing Access, and will be a 7-mile float from the public river access point to just below the Berry Hill Bridge at the North Carolina-Virginia line.

“These outings have grown in popularity over the years, with us having between 30 to 80 people join us every month,” Haworth said. “We have had people from over 30 states join us and ages 6 months to 97.”

Participants must provide their own boats, and kayaks and canoes can be rented from local outfitters. In addition, each person must wear a life jacket and sign a waiver before the event.

“Our guides are extraordinary boaters and expert paddlers,” Haworth said. “A short safety and information meeting is done before every event, and we have a lead boater and a sweep boater at every event to ensure safety.”

Each participant should also bring lunch and water and dress in layers of synthetic (quick-drying) fabric.

The May 7 outing will be led by Will Truslow, a DRBA board member and avid paddler who has been leading First Saturday Outings for more than 10 years. Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at the access’s graveled parking lot beside the NC 700 bridge.

The Class I trip will have participants navigating at least seven ledges and shoals with long-standing historic names found on old maps. Six of these have been made easier to navigate by structures, such as sluice walls built in the 19th century by the Roanoke Navigation Company and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The sluices concentrate the river’s water over shallow ledges, creating a channel deep enough to float upon. The still-working navigation system makes the river floatable even in extreme droughts.

The unique history of the river and the area draws paddlers from across the country, and Truslow will share about the history, as well as the flora and fauna of the area, along the paddle.

In 1728 a survey team led by Virginia’s William Byrd determined the “dividing line” between North Carolina and Virginia. Naming the river for the river in northern Israel, Byrd also named many of the Dan River’s tributaries, including Cascade Creek, which enters from river left about halfway through the upcoming trip.

It was named for the many waterfalls in it. Less than a mile further downstream is the confluence of the Dan with Tanyard Creek, named for the tannery owned by John Morehead, father of North Carolina governor John Motley Morehead, who grew up nearby. Hairston’s Fish Trap Sluice, likely modified from an Indian fish weir built 1,000 years ago, is another interesting 19th century label.

Other interesting facts about the culture, geology and history of this section of the Dan River are found in Maps 42-45 of “An Insider’s Guide to the Dan River in North Carolina and Virginia,” which is available at www.danriver.org.

In addition, groups of large Great Blue Heron nests have been spotted high in the trees in previous floats along this area of the river, and herons have been known to escort DRBA’s flotilla along the river.

Haworth believes the First Saturday outings, designed for all ages and most abilities, as well as other activities and events sponsored by the DRBA, can be beneficial to participants in many ways.

“They meet new friends, they feel invigorated and feel healthier from being outdoors, they are inspired by the beauty that surrounds them, and they want to do everything they can to protect and preserve our wild areas for future generations.”