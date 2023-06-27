RALEIGH — The State Board of Elections announced that students and employees of educational and government agencies must apply this week to have their student or employee ID photo IDs approved for 2023 voting.

The deadline is today. To apply, an institution must provide a signed Student or Employee Identification Approval Form and a digital image of the ID card to the State Board. Public colleges and universities may seek approval of both student and employee ID cards, but they must submit separate approval forms for each type of ID.

Beginning with the 2023 municipal elections, registered voters in North Carolina will be asked to present photo identification to vote. For additional information, please visit the State Board’s Voter ID webpage, and the following news release: State Board Launches Approval Process for Student and Government Employee IDs for Voting. Also, see FAQ: Student & Employee Photo ID Card Approval for Voting.

Educational institutions and government agencies with questions about the application process should email VoterID@ncsbe.gov or call (919) 814-0700.

The Board will review submissions to ensure they comply with criteria in state law and will publish a list of approved ID cards in July 2023. This leaves time for public education and training before municipal elections in September, October, and November.

Cards approved by the State Board in 2023 will remain valid for use as a voter’s photo ID through December 31, 2024.

There will be additional opportunities to apply for ID approval before the 2024 elections. The presidential primary is March 5, 2024. The general election is November 5, 2024. Details on the next approval process will be released in the coming months.