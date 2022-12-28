Deputies seek Eden man considered armed and dangerous in connection with Madison shooting

WENTWORTH — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office are searching for an Eden man who they consider to be armed and dangerous, according to a news release from the sheriff's office on Wednesday afternoon.

Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of 305 E. Harris Place Apt. A312 in Eden is wanted for arrest for his alleged connection to a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Dec. 26, the release said.

Arrest warrants are currently on file for Foster, the release said. Officials ask that anyone who sees Foster or knows his whereabouts call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.