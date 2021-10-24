Diane Sawyer: Reidsville Chamber president helps businesses navigate COVID storm

Several grants matched those funds to contribute to the Aging Disability Transit Service, The Salvation Army and Reidsville Outreach Center to help their patrons.

With businesses closed, employment quickly became a major concern, especially for those who rented booths in salons and could not draw unemployment.

Although special funds were available, people were unfamiliar with how to get help.

“I individually helped countless people by walking them through the system, sitting down with them over the phone or at the chamber at the computer,” Sawyer said, noting she could help some with limited technological savvy over the phone but many did not have computers. They went into the chamber office to file the initial claim on the computer and were able to follow up by phone.

The Department of Commerce “was not prepared for the incredible surge, and their website crashed. It was nearly impossible to navigate for some people,” Sawyer said.

People went months without any income, so Sawyer contacted state officials to help alleviate their situations.