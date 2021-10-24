Diane Sawyer: Reidsville Chamber president helps businesses navigate COVID storm

REIDSVILLE — Over the past 19 months, Diane Sawyer has spent many sleepless nights pacing the floor trying to figure out how to help Reidsville businesses.
Sawyer, president and chief executive officer of the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, was at a relative’s wedding on March 14, 2020, when everyone’s phones started going off.
“The governor had declared schools were going to be out for two weeks,” she recalled. “The global pandemic had begun to affect the United States and North Carolina. That was the first indication that things were kind of crazy.”
Her husband’s 80-year-old grandmother was looking after Sawyer’s three children and two others, in kindergarten through fourth grade. She had no knowledge
of technology or access to
the internet.“It wasn’t possible for her to have all of them on Zoom and teach and help them. That pretty quickly started becoming a thing,” Sawyer said.
On March 23, the chamber office was closed, employees were laid off, and Sawyer started working from home because the COVID case numbers were increasing and businesses were shutting.
However, the chamber members still needed help, and Sawyer suddenly had to be available 24/7, answering phones calls, texting and emailing.
“Throughout most of the pandemic, most people didn’t realize I wasn’t at the chamber,” she said.
She began networking with local partners such as Susan Reagan at Rockingham Community College’s Small Center, Reidsville Area Foundation Director Dawn Charaba, Reidsville Main Street Director Missy Matthews and Reidsville Economic Director Jeff Garstka to figure out what they could do.
They created a chamber resource webpage that could be updated with the governor’s executive orders, mask and business mandates, and, then, the financial opportunities, grants, Payroll Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Administration.
The site also included resources for signage so businesses could download images and signs for social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and capacity limits.
“That was a big deal at the time with the restaurants being at 50% capacity,” Sawyer said.
One of the first and best programs Sawyer oversaw was Team Reidsville’s Together gift-certificate program. People purchased gift certificates to local retailers, salons, restaurants, mostly for businesses that were shut down or had reduced capacity because of the pandemic.
Customers purchased gift certificates they could use later and provided an immediate cash flow into the businesses.
Several grants matched those funds to contribute to the Aging Disability Transit Service, The Salvation Army and Reidsville Outreach Center to help their patrons.
With businesses closed, employment quickly became a major concern, especially for those who rented booths in salons and could not draw unemployment.
Although special funds were available, people were unfamiliar with how to get help.
“I individually helped countless people by walking them through the system, sitting down with them over the phone or at the chamber at the computer,” Sawyer said, noting she could help some with limited technological savvy over the phone but many did not have computers. They went into the chamber office to file the initial claim on the computer and were able to follow up by phone.
The Department of Commerce “was not prepared for the incredible surge, and their website crashed. It was nearly impossible to navigate for some people,” Sawyer said.
People went months without any income, so Sawyer contacted state officials to help alleviate their situations.
She spent a lot of one-on-one time not only with individuals but “business owners who did not have any income because of the shut-downs,” she said. “Not all business owners were eligible, but many were.”
In August of 2020, Team Reidsville Together initiated “Mask Up,” a $45,000 partnership among the chamber, area foundation, the James Austin Health Center (Compassion Health Care).
“Six thousand Team Reidsville masks were ordered (and) we were trying to give away as many as possible so everyone in Reidsville had a mask,” Sawyer said.
A drive-through in the city parking lot behind the chamber distributed small business kits containing masks, thermometers, magnets and decals, plus a free-one hour business consultation.
Dr. Jennifer Kimbrough discussed safely reopening businesses and when to wear masks, logging people when they entered with names and phone numbers so if COVID broke out in the business, the customers could be contacted.
In the midst of everything else, 2020 was a “big” election year so Sawyer set up virtual candidates’ forums to help voters. And, she created a virtual business showcase so members were still able to promote and market their businesses.
“Diane did all that by herself during the pandemic,” said Visitor Center Associate Star Fulk.
“People always say ‘Diane helped us through the worst part of the pandemic,’” Fulk said. “People knew she worked very hard.”
“It was my job,” Sawyer said. “It’s what the chamber does. We just got in and worked. We are responsible for the business community and the community, OK?
“We just wanted to make sure the people were OK.”
When the chamber reopened in July, one employee came back part time, but the office still wasn’t open to the public.
Now, the office is back at full staff and has regular hours, but much of their work still is connected to recovering from COVID issues.
“Reidsville was real fortunate,” Sawyer said. “We didn’t lose a lot. The pandemic didn’t hit us hard right away. We got hit more the second and third phases, and people had kind of figured out what was going on by then.”
