Downtown Deli owners grateful for community support

“Donna is a real asset to the Eden business community,” Black said. “The move to The Boulevard may help revitalize The Boulevard. I think they will draw customers there and create a new interest in the area.”

Linda Nye, rector at The Church of the Epiphany, and her husband, Steve, are also among the regulars, having started going there when the deli opened.

“Donna and Carlyle make you feel like family when you come in, whether you come there all the time or you are there for the first time,” Nye said. “The food is great and they also do a wonderful job catering.

“We have used them a lot (at the church) for catering or just picking up sandwiches for a meeting. I’ve never had anything I didn’t like,” Nye said. “I am really tickled they have this new place. They have worked so hard to get it ready and it’s going to be really nice and the food will be just as good!”

To complete their meal, customers can choose between homemade cakes, Vernon’s Dairy ice cream and/or old fashioned soda fountain milkshakes.

Many customers have become close friends and are credited with helping the Rees through the pandemic and the move to the new location.

“They are so appreciated,” Donna Rees said. “People have gone out of their way to help us. All our customers have really supported us through the years.”