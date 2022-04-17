Easter Bunny gets assist from Rockingham 5-year-old's basket workshop

STOKESDALE

As 5-year-old Haven Sparks recently helped her family collect food for a county food drive, she became upset imagining needy children would go without Easter candy.

Haven was determined to deliver to her fellow youngsters.

When her parents, Danielle and Jason Sparks, explained to the excited child that families needed nourishing foods, Haven thought a few minutes, then proposed that she make Easter baskets, too, for little ones who might not otherwise get a visit from the Easter Bunny.

“I think that’s an amazing idea,” said her mom Danielle, who also has a 7-month-old son, Grayson. So, the family decided to fill five colorful baskets with candies, stuffed animals and small toys. But they didn’t know exactly who needed such an Easter boost.

When two other families in their Colleybrook neighborhood here learned of Haven’s project, they wanted to be involved. By the time everyone had worked their Easter magic, the group had nearly 20 baskets to deliver.

But, because of privacy concerns, most helping agencies they contacted were hesitant to give out names of folks who might benefit.

Ultimately, though, the basket bunch was steered to Help, Inc. and the county’s shelter for battered women and their children. It’s a place where mothers and their children find safe haven from abusive spouses. Desperate for safety, these families often show up in the middle of the night with only the clothes they are wearing when fleeing abusive homes, organizers said.

Shelter Manager Loretta Hawks said abuse usually increases during holidays because of associated stress. So Hawks was thrilled to have bright Easter baskets ready for children who might show up feeling afraid and without their holiday routine.

While, the shelter never knows how many youngsters might be come in on any given day, administrators requested four baskets to keep on hand.

The rest were welcomed by the Rockingham Pregnancy Center in Eden. Client Advocate Micah Lombardi said many of the young moms served by the agency are financially strapped and often have several children.

“The baskets are so pretty and have been a big hit with our clients,” Lombardi said, noting that expectant mothers started picking them up late last week. “They have been very thankful for them.”

“The community has been so gracious and supportive of us,” said Sharon Wingate, director of the agency for nearly seven years. “These baskets serve as a source of encouragement and a reminder that they are loved.”

For little Haven, her mission was simple: “I was thinking in my head that people who had no food didn’t have much fun. And they were sad because they didn’t have much food ... and they didn’t have Easter baskets,” she said.

“I wanted to be really nice to the children and be really responsible for everybody,” she said. “I made the Easter baskets so they could have some candy.”