Eden celebrates veteran on his 101st birthday

EDEN — Paul Prewitt turned 101 on Tuesday. To celebrate, the community threw him a party.

In the era of COVID-19, that meant a drive-thru celebration with vehicles snaking through his neighborhood and some honking as they passed by the tent set up for him to watch.

His longtime companion, Susie Prior organized the celebration, complete with decorated city and county vehicles (fire truck, ambulances, police cruisers, sheriff’s cars, tow trucks, trash trucks, representatives from Rockingham County Schools, representatives from UNC Rockingham Health Care, a motorcycle group, and many friends.) The vehicles wrapped around the neighborhood and could be seen and heard coming with sirens, flashing lights and horns.

The Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard stopped by in uniform to give Prewitt a formal salute and the Morehead High School ROTC helped by handing out information sheets about Prewitt, providing visitors with cake pops and asking everyone to sign a guest book.

Prewitt served in the U.S. Army during World War II and worked most of his life for the U.S. Department of Labor, retiring in 1978 as a deputy commissioner. In 2019, the president of France appointed him a Knight of the National Order of Legion of Honor, and in October 2020 he was presented The Order of Long Leaf Pine Award by Gov. Roy Cooper.