Eden Matriarch Jean Harrington sees park dedicated in her honor

EDEN — Known as downtown Eden’s matriarch, Jean Dunn Harrington, was honored Aug. 21, when city officials named the municipal park two doors from her home in her honor.
Born in Leaksville, Harrington spent her childhood in the heart of the community with her grandparents Benjamin Franklin and Sallie Elliott Ivie, as well as her uncle Dr. John Bullard Wray, whom she said was “just like my father. We adored each other.’’
Originally, the City of Eden had planned to dedicate the park — located in the middle of the business district —more than a year ago. But the COVID-19 pandemic prompted statewide shut-downs of businesses and activities that delayed the festivities.
Some city officials unable to attend
Saturday’s event saw some city officials attend, but most of Eden’s City Council members were not able to attend because they were in quarantine after being exposed to the COVID-19 virus, officials said. No information was available about whether any council members had contracted the novel coronavirus.
Mayor Neville Hall, Economic Development Director Mike Dougherty and Community and Economic Development Manager Randy Hunt joined Mike Quickel, president of the Eden Downtown Development and co-owner of Johnson’s Florist, in honoring Harrington.
Hunt unveiled the park’s dedication sign which read: “This park is dedicated to Jean Dunn Harrington in recognition for her service and dedication to historic preservation and downtown development in the City of Eden.”
One of the longest-running business owners on Washington Street, Quickel referred to Harrington as “The Supporter of Main Street.”
In dedicating the sign, Hall described what Harrington’s long-time dedication to the community means to the city.
“We appreciate everything you have done for the city,” Hall said. Then the mayor drew laughter, noting, “The only thing you don’t want to do is get on (her) wrong side.”
The mural
“I love this town and I love so many of you,” Harrington said. “Everything I’ve done has been a labor of love,” Harrington said, adding that her late husband Tommy “elected to come back here because we loved the atmosphere of the small town.”
Harrington paused, pointed south, then said: “We are here because of the (Dan) river down there, and that was the reason for the bateau traffic.”
Bateaux were the long shallow boats, built and used in the 19th century along the Dan to build trade connections between Leaksville and the region. The transportation workhorses of the time, bateaux were loaded with thousands of pounds of tobacco, furniture, nails and other goods for commerce along the busy riverway during the 1800s.
Nearly a decade ago, Harrington funded a mural illustrating bateaux trade that long stood in downtown Eden. After controversy about the depiction of bateaux pilots a couple of years back, the mural was removed and replaced in 2020.
“I would like to have this mural changed back,” Harrington said of the new artwork that graces the park and touts Eden’s general beauty.
That original mural, which showed Black bateaux operators bringing cotton bundles and other materials to the mills near the banks of the Dan, was replaced in 2020 while Harrington was recovering from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident.
She challenged the removal of the bateaux mural then and still campaigns for the reinstallation of the original, now stored at the Museum and Archives of Rockingham County in Wentworth.
Harrington’s move to Eden in 1958
Harrington and her husband met while attending Duke University and were married in 1951, she said. The couple moved to Eden in 1958 and her husband opened his law practice on Washington Street.
From the time they returned, Jean Harrington was active in preservation projects – especially those related to the Eden area, particularly Leaksville.
She served on the board of the N.C. Museum of History and often held fundraisers for preservation projects at her home.
One of her proudest accomplishments came in the early 1980s — the publication of “A Tale of Three Cities,” Harrington’s pictorial history of Leaksville, and surrounding communities, Spray and Draper, before they were merged to form Eden in 1965.