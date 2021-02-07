Eden native's star shines bright as rising TV journalist

NEW BERN - Eden native Hannah Kaylee Jeffries, 23, laughs when she recalls the first time she was live on television news.
As a multi-media journalist, she did not have a camera person accompanying her. Not only did Jeffries write her copy, but was required to set up the camera to focus on and record herself relating the story.
Her first assignment was about a school system.
“I have always been able to get in front of the camera and talk, but my trouble – especially at the beginning – was working the camera with all those different buttons,” Jeffries said last week during a telephone interview.
“My producer was in my ear, saying ‘Hannah, you’re blue (because she didn’t have her white balance right), you’re not in focus, your head’s cut out of the shot.'”
Jeffries said she finally mastered the camera a few months later to the point she was looking “okay in the 6 o’clock newscast.”
Her road to her career as a weekend anchor on WITN-TV actually began in 2001 when she was a kindergartner. An Eden News reporter visited her class and interviewed her about 9/11.
She says that is her first childhood memory.
“I gave her a quote,” Jeffries said. When the reporter asked her age, Jeffries said four, but then went back and told the reporter she was five.
“I thought if I was older she would think I was smarter,” Jeffries said. “I think that’s the reason I am in the industry - because of that first contact.”
Daughter of Eden natives Richie and Amy Huff Jeffries, Hannah was active at Morehead High School before graduating in 2015. She was a cheerleader, in theatre, and performed in the all county and all state choirs.
Her senior year provided opportunities that guided the young student to her broadcast career.
As a senior, she submitted an audition tape to the all-national chorus and was one of several North Carolina singers chosen to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in October 2014. Fellow schoolmate Bailey O’Connor was also in the chorus. Jeffries was accompanied by her mother, her grandmother Martha Huff and her aunt Marcy Jeffries along with MHS choir director, Joshua Cheney.
“It was probably one of the coolest things I have ever done in my entire life,” she said. “Just to stand on a stage where Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, Reba McIntyre sang meant a lot to me.
“It made me feel like I was doing something. And just to be surrounded by the best musicians in our country was phenomenal.”
On another occasion as a senior, she participated in a career day activity at WLOE Radio Station in Mayodan, interning with longtime broadcaster Mike Moore.
“I had the best day with him,” she recalled. “That was the first time I had seen any of the inside operations (of a radio station). I just thought that was the coolest thing.
“That was also the day that I figured out my mom and my grandma were my number one fans. When they heard me on air the first time, you can really feel when someone is proud of you. I knew from then on I could be a church house rat singing in a pew and they would think it was just the greatest thing yet.”
She said Janet Ratliff’s high school journalism class also “really did lay a good stage for journalistic writing because it’s very different than anything else you learn in school.”
Jeffries credits Ratliff with guiding her career path and helping get the ball rolling. “She was a big influence on me before going into college,” she said, noting she earned her degree in communications with a concentration in journalism from East Carolina University in 2019.
Ratliff, who retired in 2018, said she had enjoyed having Jeffries in her journalism and English honors classes.
“I am so proud of Hannah's accomplishments since high school and college,” Ratliff said. “I have always known that with her bubbly personality and drive, she would accomplish whatever she set out to do.
“I expect as well that with her personality, talent and determination, she will go far in her profession," Ratliff said. "I really would not be surprised to turn on a national news show and see her one day.”
Initially, Jeffries was an atmospheric science major since she wanted to be a meteorologist. As a freshman, she earned a N.C. Space Grant to study the climate of Jamaica. Although she didn’t travel to the country, Jeffries spent hours looking at graphs and rainfall charts to develop a duration and intensity graph.
“I was sitting there crunching numbers and I realized that just wasn’t for me,” she admitted. Her next step was a sophomore year internship at Pirate Radio Station in Greenville. The station broadcasts all ECU sports.
“I studied the football game and learned a lot about different ECU sports and the whole radio side of the industry,” Jeffries said.
Brian Bailey worked as a sportscaster for WNCC (an ABC affiliate) in Greenville and had a segment on Pirate radio. Jeffries persuaded Bailey to give her an internship with the television station to cover area high school sports teams.
“That’s when I learned how to work the camera shooting the action on the sidelines,” Jeffries said. “I was chasing balls up and down the field with the camera.”
Summer rolled around, and Jeffries found herself seeking another internship, which took her back to her Rockingham County roots.
Shea Richardson, a former classmate of Jeffries' mother, had been in the broadcast industry and made calls to NBC News Channel in Charlotte, resulting with Jeffries being awarded another internship. NBC News Channel feeds international, national and regional stories to NBC affiliate stations.
As a result of that call, Jeffries spent the summer with “some of the best journalists in the country. These people are the ones that write for The Today Show and national news packages. I learned pretty much from the very best there is.”
Each day, these writers reviewed Jeffries’ story packages she had written. She said they “marked it up with red and it would be as if someone bled on that page.”
As the summer went on, she jokes she saw less red and more pink.
When that internship ended, one of the Charlotte bosses called WITN in Greenville, where Jeffries was headed back to school. She soon had another internship. During her senior year, Jeffries interned as a night side reporter and went to school during the day.
She also was president of ECU’s All Female A Cappella Choir, vice president of recruitment for Alpha Gamma Delta and also was a finalist on ECU's homecoming court.
“I didn’t get much sleep during those times,” she said. “There was a lot going on.”
Graduation neared and Jeffries had not received an offer from WITN, so she applied at other stations.
The week before graduation, Fox Affiliate WCTI offered her a job as their night side Jacksonville reporter.
“I’m a really loyal person so I started thinking to myself,” Jeffries said. She did not want to go to WITN’s competitor after WITN “had poured so much into me.”
In a call to WITN, Jeffries told news director Melissa Abrahamsen of her offer, then blurted out, “are you going to give me a job or not?” Although she then was offered a reporter/producer job, Jeffries declined, explaining the other job would allow her to be on camera full-time.
Knowing also that a weekend reporter’s job was becoming available, Jeffries asked for that position.
“That’s the one I want,” she told Abrahamsen.
The news director said she would send her a contract the next day for that role.
Jeffries’ first full-time job was a Wednesday-Sunday position but three months ago, she was named New Bern Bureau Chief. Then, on Jan. 29, she was promoted to weekend anchor, a little over a year after celebrating her one-year anniversary with WITN.
Now, she’s out chasing the latest news around New Bern and is looking to her future.
“I really want to become a morning prime time news anchor for WITN,” Jeffries said. “I’m a very bubbly person and I’m a morning person and I just want to tell everybody to rise and shine with me.”
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her at annsomersfish@yahoo.com.