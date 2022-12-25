Eden resident shares her love of poetry in recently published book

EDEN— Kionna Wilson started writing poetry in middle school and hasn’t stopped. The Eden resident and CEO of The Vision Opportunity and Culture Center for the Arts (T.V.O.C. Arts) recently self-published her first poetry book – “Poetry – The Story.”

“I remember seeing Maya Angelou perform in person at a festival in Washington, D.C., for the first time when I was about 12,” Wilson said. “I was so inspired at such power and the impact of her words.”

Published in March 2022, “Poetry – The Story” is a collection of original poems written over time, with the earliest poem included written by Wilson in 2005.

“My poetry book shares colorful accounts of my life through the beautiful art form of poetry,” Wilson said.

The 100-page Volume 1 includes 13 original poems, with additional pages added for the reader to create poems, as well.

“Poetry has always been therapeutic and an outlet for me,” Wilson said. “It has become a great mental health tool for me over the years.”

Wilson runs T.V.O.C. with her husband, RaShaun Wilson. An entrepreneurial-based company that is multifaceted in nature, T.V.O.C. Arts offers an array of products and services, including upholstery, photography and graphic design.

“We create and innovate through various art forms because we understand that businesses build businesses,” Wilson said.

Copies of “Poetry – The Story,” as well as a business-building planner and two journals she and her husband published, are available for purchase at T.V.O.C.’s location in the Historical Downtown Draper District. Wilson’s poetry book is also available on Amazon.

Wilson’s work with T.V.O.C. keeps her quite busy, making it difficult sometimes to carve out time for writing. She often finds her creative juices flowing at unusual times.

“I am an entrepreneur, so I work non-stop, whether I am in the office or elsewhere,” Wilson said. “I write whenever I feel inspired but mostly in odd hours of the morning – 12 a.m., 3 a.m., 6 a.m.”

Wilson’s other interests include sports, especially tennis, spending time with family, traveling the world and working with youth.

“I love to create,” she said. “I enjoy trying new things and making a difference in my community.”

Wilson plans to continue her writing, adding additional volumes of her poetry.

“I definitely plan to publish many more works of literature,” she said. “My future plans also include, but are not limited to, building generational wealth, doing missions work and encouraging others to do the same.”