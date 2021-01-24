Eden's animal control officer retires after long career in different roles with city

After graduating in 1973, Paisley enrolled in the loss prevention and security class at ECPI Technical School in Greensboro.

However, his heart condition kept him from working with the Greensboro Police Department, so he took a job at H.B. Fuller in Greensboro. In 2002, the company was sold and Paisley began working for the City of Eden.

Finally in 2012, Paisley fulfilled his dream of becoming a police officer as the animal control officer.

That was as near to being an officer as he could be with his heart condition, Paisley said, adding he loved working with the public.

Since his predecessors had no system for reporting the number of creatures captured and/or recovered, Paisley established files and procedures to make it easier to know exactly how many animals he dealt with each month. He also tried to find the owners of stray dogs and return them to their homes.

“Ed was very proactive in the adoption process when he could be,” Simpson said. “If we had one running at large, he worked really hard to find its home instead of taking it to the animal shelter. He also worked closely with animal rescue groups we have here in the community.”