Eden's new interim fire chief recalls visiting fire station with grandfather

EDEN

From an early age, Todd Harden knew he wanted to be a firefighter.

“When I was a young child, my grandfather would take me to the fire station close to where they lived, and the firemen would show me the fire trucks and let me climb all over them,” Harden, 52, said.

Harden loved spending that special time with his grandfather, and the flame for working in firefighting was ignited.

Harden has devoted most of his adult life to firefighting, and in February, he was named the interim chief of the Eden Fire Department, a position which could possibly become permanent. As interim chief, Harden oversees the department’s day-to-day operations and budget preparations, and on emergency calls, he has overall command of the scene. Overseeing four stations, his staff includes 16 full-time and 30 part-time employees.

“When I joined the fire department in 1989, I knew this is what I wanted to do as a career and always had the dream of becoming a fire chief, and now I have fulfilled a lifetime goal,” Harden said.

Before becoming interim chief, Harden served as deputy chief/fire marshal.