Embrace nature's treasures at 4-H open house on May 1

REIDSVILLE — Have you ever tried rock-wall climbing? Or perhaps your family would revel in canoeing together on Lake Hazel’s serene waters, catching glimpses of turtles sunning and fish flipping across the lake's surface? And hikes can be lively here when families search out nature’s treasures.

These are just some of the fun family activities on the agenda for the annual Betsy-Jeff Penn 4-H Educational Center’s Open House on May 1. Activities get underway at 2 p.m. and conclude at 6 p.m.

“Everyone is excited about this year’s open house since it was canceled the past two years because of COVID-19,’’ said Stacy Burns, the center's director.

Other scheduled events for the day are games on the ball field and a display that chronicles the center’s history.

The open house is an ideal way for families to spend an entertaining afternoon, Burns said, noting that camp staff will be on hand to supervise safety for all activities, including canoeing and rock climbing.

Refreshments and camp souvenirs will also be available for purchase.

Considered North Carolina 4-H’s premier camping institution, the event center is nestled at 804 Cedar Lane on nearly 200 acres of forest land with lakes, streams and fields. The property is located off Salem Church Road behind the Chinqua-Penn Plantation on Wentworth Street.

The outdoor retreat and education facility, given to the citizens of North Carolina in 1964 by the late Betsy Penn, is considered by many to be Rockingham County’s hidden gem.

Penn, widow of tobacco heir Jefferson Penn, designed the Swiss-style A-frame chalet cabins after homes and buildings she saw on one of her visits to Switzerland. She oversaw every detail of the planning and construction phases.

When the center was completed to her satisfaction, she donated it to North Carolina 4-H in honor of her late husband. The camp is now owned and operated through N.C. State University.

Thousands of young people have benefited from the life-changing summer camp and school field trip experiences since then. Campers need not be 4-H-er’s to attend the six-day summer camp programs, which begin June 19, Burns noted.

Meanwhile, she invited people of all ages to come and enjoy an afternoon of fun during the open house.

“It is a great opportunity for families to enjoy an afternoon of good, clean outdoor fun without the interruptions of electronic media,” Burns said. “With the arrival of spring, this is the perfect opportunity to explore the woodlands and revel in the warm, fresh air."