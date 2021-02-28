Every dollar counts in RCC Foundation fundraising

“Essentially our fundraising last year consisted of direct mail, and a lot of phone calls. We kept it alive. We raised $216,000, even in a pandemic. That turned out to be a very good year. People are very supportive of their scholarships, and many people send gifts with no designation, just to be used for campus projects. We’re very grateful for that.”

Wharton recognized the importance the RCC to the community, and vice versa.

“I remember when we didn’t have a community college. When it came on, it was such a shot in the arm for the county,” he said. “The College is so important to local students. It’s one of the one of the only entities that touches every area of the county. The need is there, especially right now with people losing jobs. We appreciate any donations that come in, $5 or $20,000, whatever size it is.”

An RCC graduate with an Early Childhood Education degree, Martin constantly instills the importance of college and the benefits of attending RCC. “Every chance I get, I encourage local students to start at RCC. The College will assist them to obtain their degree, or for students that don’t prefer a four-year university but want to be a CNA, welder, etc., they can get all of that at RCC.”