Expert: Assess surroundings, mask, handwash to avoid first or reinfection with COVID-19

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Folks may have become inured to the threat of COVID-19 here, but it’s still a formidable foe, the county’s public health director reminds as the state sees case counts shoot up 63% over the past two weeks.

In Rockingham County, the infection rate has hovered around 14% for several weeks now, and the BA.5 strain of the COVID omicron variant is responsible for the lion’s share of North Carolina’s 49,000 new infections reported between June 28 and July 11 statewide, health officials say.

Known for its ability to dodge immunity shields from vaccines and previous infection, BA.5 is the most highly transmissible strain of the virus scientists have yet seen, according to top researches with Scripps Research Institute and the CDC.

RockinghamNow recently asked Trey Wright, the county’s public health director, for his best advice for navigating the ongoing pandemic.

Q: What do you hope folks will do as we are confronted with new variants that are more clever at evading our immunity from vaccines and previous illness?

Wright: I hope folks use common sense about protecting themselves as we are seeing the infection rate hold steady at 14%. Be aware of where you’re traveling, the infection rate there, what type of setting (you will be in, i.e. indoors, outdoors), the number of people in that setting, vaccination status of those people. If you are seeing family, ask if anyone has been sick ... has someone recently been a close contact to a positive case?

Q: Is masking more important this summer than most think?

Wright: I hope folks will use good judgement about the setting they are in and if they need to mask. Again (you must consider) the variables of setting, traveling, infection rate of (an) area, etc... My personal example: when I flew out of PTI (Piedmont Triad International airport) my family and I stayed masked the entire time. That included at the airport, the car rental booth, dining, hotel and even at the Atlanta Aquarium. (Note: Leading researchers recommend masking with high quality NIOSH rated masks, such as N-95s and KN-95s for the best protection.)

Q: Do we need to brace for a COVID-19 surge in the fall and winter?

Wright: I wish I had a crystal ball, but at this point, it looks as if the infection rate will continue to stay in double digits as less simple infection control methods are are followed. For example: I see more and more individuals coughing (without) covering their mouths AND also see less people hand washing after bathroom use.

Q: Right now, what do you advise folks to do when they are indoors with larger crowds with unknown vaccination status?

Wright: I hope folks will use good judgement about the setting they are in and if they need to mask.

Q: Is dining out safe with 14% infection rate?

Wright: People need to use caution regardless of (infection) rate while in public. This goes beyond COVID to all sicknesses. I, in particular, don’t even want to catch a cold, so practicing simple things such as hand washing or using hand sanitizer, covering our mouths when sneezing and coughing, and limiting exposure to potentially sick individuals (are important).

Q: And are you seeing folks bring smaller children in for vaccination in Rockingham County or is there resistance?

Wright: We are seeing some smaller children being vaccinated. We did not start offering (vaccines to the youngest age group) until last week, so it is still too soon to tell.

Q: Are Rockingham Countians following through with getting their 3rd and 4th boosters?

Wright: We continue to see individuals wanting their 4th dose, immunocompromised and those with the 3rd dose booster.

Meanwhile, over the past two weeks Rockingham County has counted roughly 326 new cases of COVID. That number may be a gross undercount as many people are home testing throughout the state and nation and not reporting results to the state for inclusion in statistics.

Subvariants have increased the chance of reinfection, too, experts with the CDC say.

In June the CDC reported that more than 1.6 million cases of reinfection had been reported across 24 states. North Carolina had confirmed more than 100,000 reinfection cases in June.

Rockingham County has diagnosed 23,398 cases of COVID-19 since the advent of the pandemic, according to state health records. That computes to nearly 26% of the county’s population. North Carolina, with its population of 10.4 million, has diagnosed 2.8 million residents with COVID-19 during the pandemic and seen 25,267 patients die of the disease.

This week, the state is averaging 3,183 cases a day, which is likely much lower than the actual number of cases with many going unreported, health experts said.

While vaccination may not be able to stave off all variants, it certainly can help blunt the effects of the virus, which can cause long-term side effects including cardiovascular damage.

But Rockingham County is well behind the rest of the state when it comes to vaccination with just 28% of all eligible residents having taken a shot and at least one booster. North Carolina, by contrast, counts 58% of all residents as vaccinated with at least one booster shot.

A more detailed vaccination breakdown shows 77% of all adults in N.C. are inoculated with at least one booster, while just 29% of children ages 6-17 are.

Since the start of the pandemic, Rockingham County has lost 299 residents to the disease, county records show.

The county health department has the following guidelines for those who test positive or are exposed to someone who does:

If you test positive for COVID-19, isolate.

This means everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Stay home for 5 days.

If you have no symptoms or your symptoms resolve after 5 days, you can leave your house, but continue to wear a quality mask, such as N-95 or KN-95 around others for 5 additional days.

If you have a fever continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should quarantine.

If you have been boosted or have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months, or completed the primary series of the J&J vaccine within the last 2 months, wear a mask around others for 10 days. Test on day 5, if possible.

If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.

If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not boosted or completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted or are unvaccinated, stay home for 5 days. After that, continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day 5 if possible.

If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.