Fire captain learned grandfather's skill for taxidermy, helps local hunters preserve memories

With deer season just having ended in January, Knowles now has about 100 shoulder-mount white tail deer to preserve. Also awaiting his attention are six or seven full-mount black bears taken in North Carolina. Knowles keeps the hides in several large freezers until he is ready to work on them.

Knowles enjoys working mostly with white tail deer and wild turkey, trying to get them as realistic as possible because he enters them in taxidermy competitions.

Several years ago, he took first place for a white tail deer and a wild turkey at the Big Rock Taxidermy competition in Raleigh.

At the National Wild Turkey Federation in Nashville, Tenn. — where they have turkey calling and taxidermy competitions — one of his wild turkeys scored the highest one year. He also has won second and third place in the N.C. Taxidermy Association show.

It usually takes Knowles about a year to complete an animal because he works through several at a time. Hunters bring him the head, hide, antlers (or horns) and Knowles mounts them on polyurethane mannequins.

Once Knowles has completed his work, his wife, Hayley, helps him with the finishing touches. This process consists of epoxy work and painting highlights on deers’ ears and around their eyes and noses.