Flag project honors veterans, inspires others across Rockingham

Every day, Ted Anderson sits on his porch and watches the American flag that Wayne Jenkins and his sons planted in his front yard nearly a year ago.
“It puts a sense of pride in my life,” said the 76-year-old Vietnam veteran. “When I get up in the mornings and look out and see the flag, it reminds me of what the flag is all about. I sit here drinking my coffee and think about all these soldiers that lost their lives in this war.”
Anderson credits being in the Air Force in 1966 while in Vietnam as the reason he returned home when many other Americans gave their lives.
“It was tough on the Marines and the Army over there.”
Neighbors, Donna and David Zimmerman, also a Vietnam veteran, had Jenkins install their flag first and that whetted Anderson’s interest.
“’Flags For Our Fathers’ got me more interested in the flag,” he noted.
To landscape his flag, Anderson planted camellias, ornamental shrubbery, and small flags around it.
“It’s going to be beautiful in three or four years,” he said. “I had a big time working around it last summer when I was able.”
Five flags now fly along the gravel road where the two men live.
Anderson was so proud of his, he had Jenkins put one in the yard of his neighbor, Brandon Bledsoe. Bledsoe’s daughter, Abigail, was responsible for raising the flag at her school every day so Anderson wanted her to have her own.
“What’s so pretty about is the flag is when the wind blows,” Anderson said. “The wind and flag work hand in hand. A lot of people don’t realize what the flag is all about. The ones that came home are lucky to be here. So many thousands didn’t.
“I probably appreciate it more now than I ever have,” Anderson said. “It’s not just a flag ... It’s what all has gone behind it. It’s about the heroes that didn’t make it.”
Since planting the first flag last March, Marine Veteran Jenkins has planted 32 others in the yards of veterans throughout the county through “Flags For Our Fathers.”
“I am just grateful for the honor to serve others,” said Jenkins, who was deployed to Iraq in 2004-2005.
“So many organizations do a lot for people after they die,” he said. “I wanted to do something to honor veterans that they can enjoy every day while they are still living. Something to give them hope and inspiration.”
While researching a project for veterans, Jenkins realized many did not have flags at their homes. He established “Flags For Our Fathers,” and reached out to veterans who wanted a flag. Some veterans have older flag poles in need of repair or replacement, which Jenkins does. He also provides them new flags in some instances when the only thing needing replacement is an old, tattered one.
Ronnie Pehowic of Browns Summit was Jenkins’ first recipient of a flag. Pehowic, who served in Vietnam, is disabled due to Agent Orange and other issues arising from his time in the Army, Jenkins said. Not only did Pehowic help set up his 22-foot flag pole, but he assisted Jenkins in installing them for other veterans, despite being wheelchair-bound.
Planting each flag costs about $85, Jenkins said, noting they are set in an 80-pound concrete form that he preforms and plants at his home before taking the flag to a veteran.
“I let them fly at home for a couple of days to make sure everything is okay,” he explained, adding he disassembles the flag and loads it in his truck. At his destination, Jenkins digs a hole and plants the pole, often as the veteran and/or their family watch, helping when they are able.
Once the pole is installed, the Jenkins family leads the veteran and their friends and family in a short ceremony, including the Pledge of Allegiance and/or the National Anthem as the vet raises his or her flag for the first time.
“It is not unusual for the veterans to be emotional,” said Jenkins, who has made Rockingham County his residence since purchasing a house in Wentworth in 2008. He was born in Seattle, Wash., enlisting in the Marines in 1992 after graduating from high school. When discharged in 1998, Jenkins became a heavy equipment technician with Caterpillar Inc. in Raleigh.
In 2004, Jenkins re-enlisted so he could serve in Iraq. He still uses the laptop he carried throughout his time in the war zone.
Since Jenkins’ final duty station was at Camp LeJeune, he remained in the area, taking a job in 2006 with an Ohio company traveling and servicing office equipment in North and South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee.
Meanwhile, one of his customers operated his sign business out of a mother’s cottage on his Wentworth property. While servicing the equipment, Jenkins learned the property was on the market.
“I thought it would be a perfect place to raise a family so I went ahead and snatched it up,” he said.
Shortly after he and the former Kayren Lance of Greenville, S.C . married, they began fostering children in 2009. A year later, they adopted two sisters, Amonie, now 15, and Anna, 17.
During that same period, the couple opened Waycup Coffee shop in the newly built shopping strip at the N.C. 87 and 65 intersection.
Their family grew again a year later as they fostered, then adopted, twins, Lance and Alan, now 11, bringing them home from the hospital after their births.
The couple closed the coffee shop in 2011, a year after Wayne began working as an office equipment technician for Kelly Office Solutions in Winston-Salem.
He recently resigned to become a driver for Millis Trucking out of Eden.
Jenkins is a life member of the VFW, and belongs to the American Legion and AL Riders Group. He also served with the Rockingham County Honor Guard.
Each Christmas since 2009, he and his family participate in numerous activities collecting donations for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots.
In the summer of 2019, Jenkins joined Walking Marine Terry Sharpe on his 300-mile trek to the White House to raise awareness for the number of veterans who commit suicide each day.
“The flag is something everyone can relate to especially service members.” Jenkins explained about his project. “It’s a symbol of what they fought for and something I can do on my own.”