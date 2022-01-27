Flag project honors veterans, inspires others across Rockingham

Anderson was so proud of his, he had Jenkins put one in the yard of his neighbor, Brandon Bledsoe. Bledsoe’s daughter, Abigail, was responsible for raising the flag at her school every day so Anderson wanted her to have her own.

“What’s so pretty about is the flag is when the wind blows,” Anderson said. “The wind and flag work hand in hand. A lot of people don’t realize what the flag is all about. The ones that came home are lucky to be here. So many thousands didn’t.

“I probably appreciate it more now than I ever have,” Anderson said. “It’s not just a flag ... It’s what all has gone behind it. It’s about the heroes that didn’t make it.”

Since planting the first flag last March, Marine Veteran Jenkins has planted 32 others in the yards of veterans throughout the county through “Flags For Our Fathers.”

“I am just grateful for the honor to serve others,” said Jenkins, who was deployed to Iraq in 2004-2005.

“So many organizations do a lot for people after they die,” he said. “I wanted to do something to honor veterans that they can enjoy every day while they are still living. Something to give them hope and inspiration.”