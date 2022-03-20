Former Browns Summit trooper pleads guilty to selling firearms from trunk of patrol car

BROWNS SUMMIT — A former state trooper from here faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawfully transporting and dealing in firearms — some of them decommissioned law enforcement weapons — which he often sold from the trunk of his patrol car while on duty.

Timothy Jay Norman, 47, pleaded guilty Thursday to dealing in firearms without a license, according to a release from Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors won’t oppose the dismissal of two charges of disposing of a firearm to a prohibited person, court documents show.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. June 2 at the federal courthouse in Greensboro before U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Eagles. Norman also faces up to three years of supervised release and monetary penalties.

The Highway Patrol previously told a local TV station that Norman, who had been with the department since 2012, resigned the day he was arrested in July.

An affidavit attached to the DOJ’s criminal complaint shows the monthslong investigation began with a tip from a confidential informant in January 2021 and later led to three controlled buys by the FBI.

According to the DOJ, 33-year-old felon Tommy Lee Hudson of Reidsville served as a middleman in the sale of weapons. He and Norman had known each other since they both graduated from basic law enforcement training in 2010, the DOJ said in court documents.

Hudson, who was convicted in Rockingham County in 2016 for felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, offered to introduce the informant to Norman, whom he described as his source for buying ammunition and firearms, according to the affidavit.

Hudson told the informant that he’d bought “many firearms” from Norman, and he’d done so while the trooper was on duty and in uniform, according to the affidavit. Hudson also said he didn’t know of any other cop that would “sell a felon a gun.”