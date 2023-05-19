WENTWORTH — After a two-week trial, jurors on Thursday found former Rockingham County Clerk of Court candidate Joseph Lynwood Irving, 40, guilty of 17 felonies, including assault with a firearm against law enforcement officers and making threats of mass violence against educational institutions.

Senior Resident Supreme Court Judge Stan Allen handed down a sentence of more than 21 years in state prison, according to Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey.

Allen's ruling, means Irving's prison term spans 258 months with no option for parole.

Charges include: three counts of assault with a firearm against a law enforcement officer; three counts of communicating threats of mass violence on educational property; three counts of making a false report concerning a destructive device on any property; one count of making a false report of a destructive device on a public building; two counts of levying threats against court officers; and three counts of threatening phone calls.

How Irving's crimes unfolded

What began as a disturbing hang up call to the county's 911 call center on March 11, 2020, during which Irving threatened the lives of several elected officials, ended in a nine-hour standoff between Irving and law enforcement on Irving's Ruffin property, the district attorney's office said.

During the standoff, Irving assaulted sheriffs officers with a firearm, the jury ruled.

Deputies were dispatched to Irving's 145 Deodara Lane home during the early morning. Lt. Jason Hutchins, first on the scene, attempted to check on Irving to make certain he was well but found himself facing down the barrel of Irving's shotgun. A standoff had begun.

Other deputies radioed for backup and help poured in, including Alamance County Sheriff's Office deputies who delivered an armored vehicle to give Rockingham deputies protection.

Meanwhile, Irving, who barricaded himself inside his home, continued to point the gun at several law enforcement personnel, including Det. Angie Webster and Det. Tommy Underwood, officials said.

During the standoff, Irving called in bomb threats to all of the high schools in Rockingham County, leading to the lock down of 22 district schools. Irving also levied bomb threats at several businesses. No bombs were ever found at any schools or businesses, and no one was harmed during the standoff.

The Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team eventually took Irving into custody without further incident, Ramey said in a news release.

"For years, Joseph Irving has waged an unceasing campaign of harassment on local government officials to gratify his thirst for attention,'' Ramey said.

Irving focused his harassment specifically toward former Rockingham County Clerk of Court, Mark Pegram, who Irving had run to replace.

"Bringing Joseph Irving to justice and protecting our citizens was truly a community effort,'' Ramey said.

Page warned county residents to stay out of trouble.

"If you are thinking about making threats of violence to any of our schools, businesses, or government agencies or officials... DON'T DO IT,'' Page said. "Here in Rockingham County, we will use all of the local, state and federal resources at our disposal to identify you, arrest you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."