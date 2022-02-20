Give Kids a Smile Day provided free dental services for children

REIDSVILLE
Rodrigo Bucio, 7, and Montserrat Bucio, 4, now have beautiful, pearly white smiles.
They were among the children from across the county who were able to participate in the “Give Kids a Smile Day” held Feb. 4 by the Rockingham County Division of Public Health Dental Clinic.
The clinic offered free dental services that day ranging from general cleanings, sealants, fillings, restorations and fluoride treatments. Rodrigo and Montserrat had their teeth cleaned and received fluoride treatments.
For their mother, Reidsville resident Dora Cabrera, good dental health has always been important, and she has been meticulous in making sure they do not miss their bi-annual dental visits to the Rockingham County Division of Public Health Dental Clinic for dental care.
“Having a nice smile is important and builds self-confidence,” Cabrera said.
When her husband recently changed jobs, and the couple lost their dental insurance, Cabrera decided against canceling her children’s upcoming dental appointments. Ever since she and her husband moved to North Carolina five years ago, Cabrera has taken her children to the public health dental clinic.
The clinic accepts Medicaid and NC Health Choice, Delta and Signa insurances, and patients can pay on a sliding scale for what their insurance does not cover. Cabrera decided that she would pay for her children’s appointments out of pocket, but staff told her about Give Kids a Smile Day and encouraged her to bring her children back that day.
“There’s a lot of people who cannot afford care, so it is wonderful that this clinic can help families,” Cabrera said.
The Rockingham County Division of Public Health Dental Clinic is open to all ages by appointment. Public health dentist Shruti Shastri and her staff see approximately 60-90 patients a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursdays.
“The idea is to give them the best care they deserve,” Shastri said. “We are here to provide care to everyone, but it seems like there is still a portion of population left out.”
To help feel those gaps, the Division of Public Health decided to hold Give Kids a Smile Day.
Shastri and her staff saw several patients from age 4 to 17, completing 41 procedures worth about $2,648.
“We had some who had not been to the dentist in three to four years, so there was a little anxiety for a few, but we took it slow, talked to them, screened them and then treated them, trying not to take too long on each patient,” Shastri said.
Shastri did fill a few small cavities, but said there were some patients who will need to come back for follow-up appointments.
After patients completed their dental appointments on Give Kids a Smile Day they were invited to a fun dental expo in the building where children and families could play games, solve puzzles, watch informative presentations given by dental clinic staff, enjoy a healthy snack and win prizes.
Cabrera said her children enjoyed their visit to the dentist and had fun at the expo.
“I really like how Dr. Shastri and her staff treat my kids, taking the time to talk to them and explain what they are doing step-by-step, as well as remind them that brushing and taking care of their teeth help them have a healthy smile,” Cabrera said. “My kids actually like going to the dentist.”
Her daughter, Montserrat, has been to the clinic since she was born, and Cabrera credits Shastri and her staff for helping ensure her daughter and son have such beautiful smiles.
“Montserrat has never had a cavity,” Cabrera said. “Dr. Shastri and her staff help make kids feel good about themselves, and I am very thankful for that.”