Give Kids a Smile Day provided free dental services for children

“There’s a lot of people who cannot afford care, so it is wonderful that this clinic can help families,” Cabrera said.

The Rockingham County Division of Public Health Dental Clinic is open to all ages by appointment. Public health dentist Shruti Shastri and her staff see approximately 60-90 patients a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursdays.

“The idea is to give them the best care they deserve,” Shastri said. “We are here to provide care to everyone, but it seems like there is still a portion of population left out.”

To help feel those gaps, the Division of Public Health decided to hold Give Kids a Smile Day.

Shastri and her staff saw several patients from age 4 to 17, completing 41 procedures worth about $2,648.

“We had some who had not been to the dentist in three to four years, so there was a little anxiety for a few, but we took it slow, talked to them, screened them and then treated them, trying not to take too long on each patient,” Shastri said.

Shastri did fill a few small cavities, but said there were some patients who will need to come back for follow-up appointments.