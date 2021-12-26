Golden LEAF grant to help county attract new businesses

With a significant grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation’s SITE Program, Rockingham County is one step closer to attracting another manufacturing business to the Reidsville Industrial Park.
The $992,000 grant will pay for clearing, grubbing and rough grading of a lot in the park, according to Rockingham County Government. The site, which is 33 acres, allows for roughly 23 acres of it to be graded, enough for a 350,000-square-foot-building.
A North Carolina certified park, the site is already home to Albaad, Amcor, and Sanritsu. Farmina Pet Foods is expected to break ground in the spring.
“Any type of manufacturer would work well at this lot and in this park, as the Reidsville Industrial Park has the infrastructure needed to support manufacturing projects,” said Leigh Cockram, the county’s director of economic development.
The grant is part of the Golden LEAF Foundation’s SITE program, which supports communities in identifying possible places for economic growth and provides funds to enable the completion of building sites. The program also helps bring economic growth to rural, tobacco-dependent communities.
Opened in 2001, the 300-acre Reidsville Industrial Park was built to stimulate the economy of Rockingham County and Reidsville by offering utility-ready sites to attract manufacturing companies that would bring millions in new taxable investments and hundreds of good-paying jobs.
“Strategically located one mile from U.S. Hwy. 29/Future I-785 and 30 minutes from Greensboro and Burlington, the park’s location results in not only a great transportation network to move product to markets efficiently but also provides access to a diverse workforce capable of meeting any labor needs an industry has, from laborers to engineers,” Cockram said. “Although U.S. Hwy. 29 is currently a limited-access, four-lane divided highway, having the shield changed from highway sign to blue interstate sign is truly a game changer, as it puts your location on a map that otherwise often gets overlooked.”
The I-785 project has helped in marketing the site, and other road improvements, such as the Outer Loop will offer faster drive times to the Piedmont Triad International Airport and other markets.
Since Albaad was announced as the first tenant in 2004, the Reidsville Industrial Park has made a huge impact on the county. More than 440 workers are employed at the park, and millions of dollars has been invested in both real and personal property, generating more than $360,000 in tax revenue per year for both Rockingham County and the City of Reidsville.
Excluding Lot 11, which is the one that will be graded using the Golden LEAF grant, the park has approximately 72 acres available, with sites ranging in size from five to 13-acre tracts.
“Our future plans are to fill the park with tenants, resulting in more jobs and tax base for the county and the City of Reidsville,” Cockram said.
The Golden LEAF Foundation board has three phases for a community to qualify for grant funding: Identification, Due Diligence and Development. Rockingham County and the Reidsville Industrial Park fall under Development because the site has completed the due diligence necessary to demonstrate the area is suitable for development and growth.
The Golden LEAF Foundation awarded a total of $4.9 million for projects throughout North Carolina.