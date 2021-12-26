Golden LEAF grant to help county attract new businesses

“Strategically located one mile from U.S. Hwy. 29/Future I-785 and 30 minutes from Greensboro and Burlington, the park’s location results in not only a great transportation network to move product to markets efficiently but also provides access to a diverse workforce capable of meeting any labor needs an industry has, from laborers to engineers,” Cockram said. “Although U.S. Hwy. 29 is currently a limited-access, four-lane divided highway, having the shield changed from highway sign to blue interstate sign is truly a game changer, as it puts your location on a map that otherwise often gets overlooked.”

The I-785 project has helped in marketing the site, and other road improvements, such as the Outer Loop will offer faster drive times to the Piedmont Triad International Airport and other markets.

Since Albaad was announced as the first tenant in 2004, the Reidsville Industrial Park has made a huge impact on the county. More than 440 workers are employed at the park, and millions of dollars has been invested in both real and personal property, generating more than $360,000 in tax revenue per year for both Rockingham County and the City of Reidsville.