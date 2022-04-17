Grey Wolf Juniors brings Indigenous beats, storytelling to Stoneville April 23

STONEVILLE — As part of Earth Day weekend, come out on April 23 to enjoy “Earth Songs,’’ a free performance by a Grey Wolf Juniors, a drum group led by Indigenous musicians and storytellers.

Named for a deceased loved one by the group, the drummers pay tribute to their ancestry through the steady and meditative beats and rich storytelling, something they’ve brought to the pubic for the last decade.

The performance begins at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public at Stoneville’s Rotary Stage in the heart of downtown. The event is sponsored by the Good Stewards of Rockingham County, Rockingham County Arts Council and the North Carolina Arts Council.