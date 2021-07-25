Griffin brothers take to the track to honor their father, keep family traditions alive

Bobby said he felt like he would have won the race had it not been for the carburetor problems, but they were happy with the results.

The new division is really a continuation of our racing, Bobby said. “We don’t have to spend as much money, like buying tires at $800 a set every week. You don’t go out there to race and tear somebody’s car up.”

Usually, they run an event every two weeks. Their next race is scheduled July 31 at Motor Mile in Pulaski, Va. and they plan to end the season at Ace in October at the Rodney Cook Memorial.

“It’s a brotherhood thing,” Bobby said. “We like to spend time together. Racing is what we have always done and what we know.

“We enjoy the challenge of trying to get better every week," he said. "We are not only brothers but best friends and each understands what the other is thinking.”

Born in Eden, the Griffin brothers are the sons of late Jimmy Griffin and Maryann Walker. Bobby, 61, graduated in 1978 from Morehead High School, was hired October of 1979 by Miller Cannery (later Ball Container Corp.) and retired in 2018 after 40 years. He and his wife, Velvet, have two sons, John and Tracy.

A 1974 graduate of Morehead High School, Billy, 65, took welding and machine shop courses at RCC. He worked at Budd Trailer Division in Martinsville, Va. until 1978 when he was hired with the first group of Miller Brewing Co. employees. Billy had 35 years of service when he retired. He and his wife, Angie, live at Reidsville Lake.