Group seeks to raise money, recruit volunteers to lay wreaths to honor veterans

The organization and the community still considered the event a huge success, especially with the challenges of a pandemic, she noted.

This year, the chapter is starting early, hoping to secure enough funds to purchase more wreaths because they are adding Woodland, Riverview, Madison Presbyterian, Collins and Citizen cemeteries in Madison and God’s Acre in Mayodan.

The number this year is “gigantic,” Johnson noted, adding they plan to put the wreaths on 410 more veterans’ graves, requiring a total of 760 wreaths. At a cost of $15 per wreath, the DAR hopes to raise $11,400 to fund the project.

People with veterans buried in any of the eight cemeteries are encouraged to donate to help defray the cost, Johnson said. Businesses, churches and civic organizations also can become involved, possibly considering sponsoring all the wreaths for a particular cemetery, Johnson said. They also could choose where and how many they want to sponsor.

DAR members are also recruiting volunteers to place wreaths on the graves, she said. That ceremony will be on Dec. 18.

Last year, a number of those sponsoring a wreath for a family member asked to place the wreath on their loved ones’ graves, Johnson said.