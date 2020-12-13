Group works to support family members and others in law enforcement across Rockingham County

Like many other organizations faced with COVID-19 restrictions this year, the Wives of The Blue Line have restructured their holiday programs.
Since the group organized two years ago, the women have presented a candy-filled stocking to each officer at the Reidsville and Eden police departments, provided food for officers on duty during the holidays and participated in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program.
Throughout the year, they also hosted cookouts on Officer Appreciation Day and did a balloon release at Lake Reidsville for officers nationwide who gave their lives in the line of duty.
President Marty Velazquez said the coronavirus pandemic prompted them to cancel this year's cookouts and balloon release. And with the holidays ahead, the members began thinking how they could still help while doing so safely.
“This year, instead of just being candy, we are filling them with Nabs, Little Debbie’s products and a Christmas card for all the active officers in Rockingham County,” said Velazquez, wife of Daniel Velazquez, who retired Aug. 31 from the Reidsville Police Department.
The goodies will be distributed the week of Christmas.
By taking officers meals those days they are working, Velazquez said “it makes them happy that someone is actually thinking about them and appreciates their service, especially when others are spending those days with their families.”
The first week of December, Wives of The Blue Line received three names from The Salvation Army Angel Tree and members began shopping the next week.
“They often request articles of clothing and, of course, a toy, so we try to get them something practical and something fun,” Velazquez said.
“It is one of those indescribable gifts emotionally and mentally when you can give to children in need,” said Velazquez, who has worked as a substitute teacher for 10 years.
Last year, the wives participated for the first time in a back-to-school backpack school supply program.
The group also raises money year-round through raffles, bake sales and silent auctions for their holiday projects, as well as for scholarships to men and women enrolled in the Rockingham Community College Basic Law Enforcement program.
“We are able to take some of the stress of financial obligations off them by helping them purchase books and uniforms,” Velazquez said.
They also plan to help officers if they are sick or hurt on the job by providing them gifts cards. Plans already are underway for 2021, Velazquez said, noting members are hoping they can become more active in the community in the new year.
"The Wives of The Blue Line is a wonderful organization,” she said, noting it was organized after she and Dana Patterson discussed starting something to help the morale at local police departments. Patterson, who serves as vice president, is married to Reidsville Officer Bryan Patterson. Nicki Gann, wife of Eden Police Officer Eric Gann, is secretary.
“We wanted to go into the community and hope to expand also to all first-responders’ wives in the county,” Velazquez said. She invites women who are married to officers or retired officers to join them in the coming months.
A native of Puerto Rico, Velazquez was raised in Anchorage, Alaska, where her father worked for the Alaskan pipeline when it first started. Her mother moved the family to Miami when Velazquez was 15 and she completed high school there.
After high school, Velazquez sold and demonstrated camera equipment for Nikon, Canon and Minolta through Pitman Photos and headed up their international contract service. She met her husband, Danny, in 1990 when he was working with children in the psychiatric department at Miami Hospital and they were married three years later.
Eleven years ago, the couple decided to leave Miami and moved to Reidsville, where Danny joined the Reidsville Police Department. They have one son Elisha, 18, a senior in Early College at Rockingham Community College.
“We are here to serve the community and our first responders by doing anything we can within our capability to make their jobs easier,” Velazquez said.
