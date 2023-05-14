REIDSVILLE—Thanks to Greater Reidsville Habitat for Humanity and Habitat of Greater Greensboro, Reidsville resident Tiffanie Mitchell will soon become a first-time homeowner.

A certified medical assistant, she and her children, ages 10 and 13, currently live in an apartment.

“I am most excited about my children having their own home and space,” Mitchell, 34, said. “They are able to go outside in the neighborhood we currently live in, but to have their own yard has been my ultimate goal.”

The Habitat organizations joined forces to build two homes after property on Harrison Street was donated to Reidsville Habitat by the children of the late Julius and Patricia Gwyn. Patricia Gwyn served on the Reidsville Habitat board from 1989 to 1995. Reidsville Habitat is building Mitchell’s home facing Maple Avenue, and Greensboro Habitat is building a mirror-image of that facing Gardner Street. Located in the Old Post Road Historic District, the homes will feature wrap-around porches. The City of Reidsville’s Historic Preservation Commission approved the exterior designs, which also feature color schemes appropriate to the district.

Construction began on Mitchell’s three-bedroom, two-bath home several weeks ago, with the project slated to be completed this summer, but Mitchell has been patiently waiting for quite some time. She was approved as a potential homeowner in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed construction. Reidsville Habitat had planned to build two homes on the donated property, anticipating cost savings by building at the same time.

“Unfortunately, the price of building supplies soared during the pandemic, and in 2022, when Reidsville Habitat wanted to resume the project, we learned we could no longer afford to build two houses simultaneously,” said Sara Peterson, board president. “Greensboro Habitat leveraged Rockingham County funding to partner with us to make the dual building project possible.”

The second home is intended for someone who has lived or worked in Rockingham County for at least a year, and the board is actively seeking applicants for it.

Both homes will be 1,542 square feet and Energy Star Certified, saving energy and money, as well as helping protect the environment by generating fewer greenhouse gas emissions than typical buildings.

“An Energy Star home costs a bit more to build but has been shown to save about $150 a month on heating and cooling costs,” Peterson said. “Habitat considers this a good investment since we build homes for long-term livability.”

Habitat for Humanity builds homes for working families of modest means. Applications are evaluated on three principles: need, ability to pay and willingness to partner with Habitat.

Reidsville Habitat participated in the State Employees Credit Union/North Carolina Habitat “Mountains to the Sea Challenge” to build 100 homes in 100 counties and is reinvesting the cash realized from this program in the home being built for Mitchell and her children. Additionally, both Reidsville homes have sponsors, persons who made large donations to underwrite construction. Sponsors for the Mitchell home are Susan Thompson and her late husband, Jimmy, a longtime member of the Reidsville Habitat board. Robert and Shirley Daniel are sponsors of the second home.

“Reidsville Habitat invites local businesses, churches and individuals to invest in affordable housing in our community,” Peterson said.

Incorporated in 1989, Greater Reidsville Habitat for Humanity has since built or rehabbed 28 homes, and Mitchell’s home will be number 29. Greensboro Habitat is providing general contracting services for Reidsville Habitat’s two-home construction project.

“Twenty-five percent of Reidsville households and almost 20 percent of Rockingham County households live in poverty,” Peterson said. “The need for safe and affordable housing is great.”

In addition to providing better lives for families, Habitat for Humanity also enhances communities.

“Studies have shown that property values rise in neighborhoods with Habitat homes,” Peterson said. “A 10-year study conducted by Stanford Business School showed that infill investment in affordable housing in low-income communities increases property values by 6.5 percent for homes within a tenth of a mile of the project.”

The foundation for Mitchell’s home is complete and walls started going up recently. It is a Habitat tradition to have a kickoff ceremony to celebrate with the new homeowner and bless the construction of the home. The ceremony for Mitchell was held April 29.

“Reidsville Habitat knows that home ownership provides strength, stability and security for families,” Peterson said. “Tiffanie has worked hard and waited patiently for her new home, and we wish her every success as a homeowner.”

Mitchell is extremely grateful for the opportunity to finally own her own home and cannot wait to move in later this year.

“My children … they deserve to have a home to grow up in,” she said.