Hardin is Reidsville's new Planning and Community Development manager

REIDSVILLE — Jason Hardin was recently hired as manager of the City of Reidsville’s Planning and Community Development department.

Hardin, who came to Reidsville from Jacksonville, Alabama, took his post February 14 to replace Donna Setliff, who retired in 2021.

“I am incredibly excited to join Team Reidsville and become a part of this wonderful community!” Hardin said. “I hope to continue fostering a sense of community engagement in planning and community development as we work together to build a bright future for the city.”

A native of Cartersville, Georgia, Hardin had lived in Jacksonville since 2010. He received his bachelor of arts degree in political ccience and earned a master’s degree in public administration from Jacksonville State University there.

While in graduate school, Hardin worked as a planning intern with the City of Anniston, Alabama. After graduation in 2018, he became a regional planner with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. After two years on the job, he was named a senior planner there.

When the position came open in Reidsville, Hardin saw it as a good fit, he said in a news release.