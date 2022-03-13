Hardin is Reidsville's new Planning and Community Development manager

REIDSVILLE — Jason Hardin was recently hired as manager of the City of Reidsville’s Planning and Community Development department.
Hardin, who came to Reidsville from Jacksonville, Alabama, took his post February 14 to replace Donna Setliff, who retired in 2021.
“I am incredibly excited to join Team Reidsville and become a part of this wonderful community!” Hardin said. “I hope to continue fostering a sense of community engagement in planning and community development as we work together to build a bright future for the city.”
A native of Cartersville, Georgia, Hardin had lived in Jacksonville since 2010. He received his bachelor of arts degree in political ccience and earned a master’s degree in public administration from Jacksonville State University there.
While in graduate school, Hardin worked as a planning intern with the City of Anniston, Alabama. After graduation in 2018, he became a regional planner with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. After two years on the job, he was named a senior planner there.
When the position came open in Reidsville, Hardin saw it as a good fit, he said in a news release.
“Reidsville struck me as a great place with a great community,” he said. “The city offers the charm of a small city with proximity to larger metropolitan areas, along with great ongoing projects and considerable potential for the future. I also love the city’s dedication to historic preservation. Whether it’s preserving the Governor Reid House or the downtown historic district, I really appreciate that commitment.”
Hardin said he believes his job experience in Alabama will help him in Reidsville.
During his time with the City of Anniston and the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission, he worked on a wide variety of planning and community development projects. They ranged from comprehensive and strategic planning, zoning technical assistance and structure historical assessment to grant writing and managing federal grant-funded projects. In addition, his involvement with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) provided him extensive training in local government management, including concentrations in ethics, leadership and financial management, the release said.
Hardin is further certified in Planning and Zoning from the University of North Alabama and a graduate of the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma. He is a certified Local Government Professional Manager by the Alabama City/County Management Association. In addition to being a member of ICMA, he is also a member of the American Planning Association (APA).
Hardin and his wife, Lauren, are the proud pet parents of a corgi named Rue and a cat named Ginny.