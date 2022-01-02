Holiday travels lead to special reunion with family

Since I had not flown in several years, I was a little concerned about getting on the flight I recently booked to visit my daughter and grandchildren in Santa Fe.
My ticket was reasonable and I was happy I was able to fly out of Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro to New Mexico. I was told I needed an “official” driver’s license (one with a star on it) and my vaccination record before I could board any plane.
I called the Department of Motor Vehicles in mid-November to replace the online license I got on my birthday in August of 2020. All the lines — local and in Raleigh — were busy constantly and did not give the option of leaving your number for callback. I finally went online tor an appointment and the closest one was Dec. 13 — the day I was to leave. I checked Greensboro and other nearby communities — the nearest for those was in mid-January of 2022. I scheduled a time on Dec. 13, but decided to head out early Monday morning to the Rockingham County DMV.
Arriving a little before they were scheduled to open, I was shocked to find few cars in the parking lot. Inside, only a few people were waiting. As soon as the doors opened, those were processed quickly and it was my turn.
The agent checked the required documents. I asked about the “official” license and was told I needed my marriage license to get that but it would not become required to fly until 2023. I explained that I had been divorced since 1977, but he said it did not matter, they needed an official document showing my name change from my maiden name to my married name.
He asked about a passport. I had not had one since the early 2000s, and don’t know where it is. Several years ago, I tried to obtain a copy of my marriage license, but was told the courthouse where I married in South Carolina had burned and all the records destroyed. Actually, I have a copy of my license buried somewhere in the mountains of papers I have accumulated over the years. Since I have a year to come up with it, I am not worried.
I barely had taken seat when my number was called and I went back and was quickly processed. However, I was handed a paper copy and told it would be good to fly and the hard copy would arrive in two to four weeks.
For the next couple of weeks, I kept my eyes on my mail but the license didn’t arrive. The week before I was to travel, I called Raleigh DMV and, of course, I couldn’t get through. I then called N.C. Rep. Reece Pyrtle who contacted his office in Raleigh and within hours I had a call from the Raleigh DMV saying my license was mailed the day before and should arrive in plenty of time. It came on Friday before I was to travel on Monday.
Monday, my grandson Thomas arrived shortly before 8 a.m. and we headed to Greensboro to catch my Delta flight at 10:24 a.m. I like PTI Airport because it is close to home and, if you arrive early enough, chances are you can park just a few feet from the airport entrance.
After unloading my luggage, we went inside. Only a few people were in line at the Delta counter and a sweet little lady in purple came over to help me. She asked if I needed a wheelchair and I told her I would be fine. She also told me this flight and the one to Albuquerque were full. She checked my two bags, handed me my receipt for them, and Thomas and I headed to security. The Delta attendant came up as we were walking away and asked me if I had everything I needed and wished me a good flight.
Of course, Thomas could only go so far but he walked outside the security lines as far as he could and still was in sight of me since he wanted to make sure I got through security. As I neared the officer, the Delta employee who had checked me in, came up, pointed at me and said “Expedite.” She repeated this action as I put my luggage on the conveyor belt.
Since my laptop was in my carry-on, I thought I might have to remove it and put it in the tray on the belt but nothing was said about it and I breathed a sigh of relief. Nor did I have to remove my shoes, being an old woman. As my luggage and purse, which was in a huge cloth bag, proceeded along the conveyor belt, I was directed to the personal screening booth.
I was asked if I could go through it because most older residents have artificial limbs and other medical procedures inserting metal in their bodies. I assured them all my parts were my original ones and I got through the booth with no problems.
A Delta attendant helped me retrieve my luggage and I could hardly believe I was headed for my boarding area as I turned to wave goodbye to Thomas.
I tried to read as I waited but I am a “people watcher” and could not keep my attention on the book. When the boarding station opened, I asked about early boarding and was directed to an area where several people were waiting in wheelchairs. About 30 minutes before the flight was scheduled, we were told we could start boarding. As I entered the plane, an attendant took my heavy carry-on (it also contained my camera and CPAP machine) and escorted me to my seat, then placed my luggage directly over me in the luggage rack. He took my bulky coat and put it overhead. I had a middle seat but my seatmates were engrossed in their phones so I had a quiet flight to Atlanta, arriving a little over an hour later.
Since I knew I had a little more than two-hour layover, I waited until most other passengers had department, then a kind passenger handed me my overhead luggage.
As I left the plane, three people were waiting with wheelchairs and one of them was mine. After stopping at the restroom and to get something to eat, the attendant took me to my gate and parked my wheelchair.
As soon as the gate attendant came and processed several other passengers, my wheelchair was rolled to the service desk. I asked the attendant if it were possible I could have an aisle seat. He informed me he had already switched me to the aisle and closer to the front of the plane. I thanked him as he handed me my new boarding pass and I was quickly rolled to the plane where again a friendly attendant escorted me to my seat and put my luggage away. I kept my coat this time because I had gotten a little chilly on the flight to Atlanta.
All but one seat was filled and the sweet attendant at the desk had left the middle seat vacant, giving me extra room for this longer flight.
We left on time and in three hours and 20 minutes, we were landing in Albuquerque. Although it was bumpy a few times, the flight in general was calm as the weather was good all the way across the country.
Once again, I was met by a wheelchair attendant but, this time, he took me and another person up the exit ramp together. I was amazed that he could handle both wheelchairs so efficiently, even getting both of us in the elevator with no problems. As we left the elevator, the other man’s family was waiting for him. My attendant retrieved my luggage and since I knew Anna couldn’t get off work until 5 p.m., he rolled me to a window in front of the vehicle arrival area.
I settled down to call Anna to let her know I was there but realized I didn’t have her number or Jude’s in my cell phone. (I am not a big proponent of cell phones and seldom use mine). I more or less assumed I had their numbers in my phone. However, I had Jasmine’s and she said her mother would be there “shortly” but didn’t give me any other information. She also gave me Anna’s number which I called and learned she had gotten off “a little early” but still would be a little late picking me up.
As I was getting out my book to read, I glanced up and almost running to me were Jude and Jasmine. They had kept the fact they were picking me up a surprise. I was so happy to see them and, as usual, tears formed as I hugged them.
After loading my luggage, we headed to Santa Fe, stopping en route to pick up Anna at her work. Because I love tamales and good ones seldom are available in North Carolina, she stopped at a Mexican restaurant known for its tamales. A few minutes later, we arrived at Anna’s house.
It was a good trip throughout the day and all the Delta personnel went above and beyond to make sure my trip was comfortable and I got from one place to the other with no problems.
And, knowing I would be with my family, including Thomas who flew out on the Sunday before Christmas made the trip even better. It was the first time in many years I celebrated Christmas with four of my six grandchildren together.
Now to book my ticket for my return flight home with hopes for smooth travels.