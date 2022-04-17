Hospice of Rockingham County Life Walk to be held in person this year

REIDSVILLE

For two years, due to COVID-19, Hospice of Rockingham County’s annual Doves’ benefit walk had to be held virtually. Not this year, though. With a new venue and new name, the Life Walk 2022 will be held April 30 at Wentworth Town Park.

“We are thrilled to be able to have this event in person,” said Flavel Collins, Director of Business Development and Marketing for HRC. “So many of us have missed a sense of community for the past two years and are excited to reconnect with those who have walked year after year and to see some new faces, as well.”

Hospice volunteers, called the Hospice Doves, held their first walk, originally known as The Walk to Remember, in 2007.

“The walk was created for two reasons—as an opportunity to remember those special friends and family members we’ve lost and to raise funds for Hospice of Rockingham County,” Collins said.

Proceeds from the walk help offset the cost of providing care to patients who are uninsured or underinsured.

Since its inception, the walk has raised more than $250,000. While the organization saw a decrease in proceeds in 2020 and 2021, Collins said race organizers believe they will see a strong increase this year.

Collins said they used the past two years to refine plans for the walk.

“In tweaking the name, we hope this gives the community a sense that Hospice of Rockingham County honors all stages of life’s journey,” Collins said. “We are trying to offer a true celebratory atmosphere for Life Walk 2022 with food trucks, face painting, a DJ and more.”

The two-mile trek, which is open to all ages, begins in Wentworth Town Park with walkers proceeding to the end of Peach Tree Road and back to the park. Participants may walk, run, stroll, etc., and Collins said that as long as canine companions are well-behaved and leashed, they can join in the fun.

“Anyone who enjoys some not-so-serious exercise for a good cause would enjoy participating, as well as those with a supportive connection with Hospice of Rockingham County,” Collins said.

For the past two years’ virtual walks, participants registered and then walked on their own, whenever and wherever they chose.

“Some really worked hard, maybe on a treadmill or in their neighborhood, and others, like me, counted their walk to the mailbox,” Collins said with a laugh. “But, that was OK, too; it was totally up to each walker as to how they participated.”

Collins said she is excited to have the beautiful new Wentworth Town Park as the base for the walk this year now that the event can be held in person again.

“We are hoping our 2022 walk will be our biggest and best ever!” Collins said.