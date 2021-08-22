Hospice volunteer glad to return to help the community and organization he cares about

“Kenneth is a true servant to others, and Hospice of Rockingham County is truly blessed to have him and the rest of our volunteers,” Matthews said.

After moving to Eden from Rowan County in 2017, Bost and his wife, Anne, decided they wanted to volunteer.

“My wife and I needed to volunteer and wanted to give back to the community,” he said.

He and Anne went to training for Hospice in 2017, and Bost became a courier, picking up meals a few times a week at UNC Rockingham Healthcare in Eden and delivering them to Hospice of Rockingham County’s Gibson House in Wentworth. He also sits with three to four individuals at Hospice each week to keep them company.

“I feel like I’m helping them with life’s journey,” Bost said of the patients. “Sometimes, they just want someone to talk to.”

When the pandemic brought his volunteering to a halt in March of last year, he tried to stay busy catching up on various home projects, but he was anxious to get back to doing what he loves – serving others. He was able to resume volunteering earlier this year.

“I certainly missed it, as you get to know folks, and I missed them,” Bost said. “I enjoy being able to feel like I am helping or making someone’s job easier.”