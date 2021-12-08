Hospice volunteer Kenneth Bost recognized as Outstanding Volunteer

After almost a year of not being able to volunteer at Hospice of Rockingham County, Kenneth Bost, 66, is happy to be back helping an organization he holds dear to his heart.
“I have had some family members who have been Hospice patients, and I have seen the great work they do,” Bost said. “They do such great work here in Rockingham County, and the staff members are outstanding people.”
The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recently recognized Bost as an Outstanding Volunteer for his work with Hospice of Rockingham County.
Hospice Volunteer Manager Terry Matthews, who nominated Bost, was especially impressed with the way Bost responded during the COVID-19 pandemic, when meal pick-up and other volunteer opportunities came to a halt because of safety concerns for volunteers, staff and patients.
“The entire time that volunteering was put on hold, Kenneth would call to check in to see if there was anything he could do,” she said. “Ken understood the continued need and was willing to put others before himself.“
Matthews noted that as soon as volunteers were able to come back to the facility, Bost was at Hospice with his mask, gloves and a friendly smile.
“Kenneth is a true servant to others, and Hospice of Rockingham County is truly blessed to have him and the rest of our volunteers,” Matthews said.
After moving to Eden from Rowan County in 2017, Bost and his wife, Anne, decided they wanted to volunteer.
“My wife and I needed to volunteer and wanted to give back to the community,” he said.
He and Anne went to training for Hospice in 2017, and Bost became a courier, picking up meals a few times a week at UNC Rockingham Healthcare in Eden and delivering them to Hospice of Rockingham County’s Gibson House in Wentworth. He also sits with three to four individuals at Hospice each week to keep them company.
“I feel like I’m helping them with life’s journey,” Bost said of the patients. “Sometimes, they just want someone to talk to.”
When the pandemic brought his volunteering to a halt in March of 2020, he tried to stay busy catching up on various home projects, but he was anxious to get back to doing what he loves — serving others. He was able to resume volunteering earlier this year.
“I certainly missed it, as you get to know folks, and I missed them,” Bost said. “I enjoy being able to feel like I am helping or making someone’s job easier.”
Bost wears a mask when necessary and follows other COVID-19 protocols, and said he feels safe.
After working in education for more than 20 years as a teacher, career-development counselor and instructional-management coordinator, Bost retired in 2014.
Retirement was a bit of an adjustment after such a busy career.
“It was hard to not sit and plan after I retired,” he said with a chuckle. “After a while, I realized I’m not on the clock.”
When he’s not volunteering for Hospice, Bost enjoys reading, yard work and helping with chicken pie sales, spaghetti dinners and pancake sales at Leaksville Moravian Church, where he and his wife attend.
“I believe what the Bible says: We should give back,” Bost said.