Hospice volunteer Kenneth Bost recognized as Outstanding Volunteer

After almost a year of not being able to volunteer at Hospice of Rockingham County, Kenneth Bost, 66, is happy to be back helping an organization he holds dear to his heart.

“I have had some family members who have been Hospice patients, and I have seen the great work they do,” Bost said. “They do such great work here in Rockingham County, and the staff members are outstanding people.”

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recently recognized Bost as an Outstanding Volunteer for his work with Hospice of Rockingham County.

Hospice Volunteer Manager Terry Matthews, who nominated Bost, was especially impressed with the way Bost responded during the COVID-19 pandemic, when meal pick-up and other volunteer opportunities came to a halt because of safety concerns for volunteers, staff and patients.

“The entire time that volunteering was put on hold, Kenneth would call to check in to see if there was anything he could do,” she said. “Ken understood the continued need and was willing to put others before himself.“

Matthews noted that as soon as volunteers were able to come back to the facility, Bost was at Hospice with his mask, gloves and a friendly smile.