Hunting, gun safety the priority at upcoming event for local youth

REIDSVILLE – Learning gun and hunting safety will be the primary objective Oct. 2 when children from throughout Rockingham County and surrounding areas gather for a free fun-filled day at the Reidsville Police Training Center.
Activities for the 12th annual Youth Outdoor and Hunting Safety Day will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., said event chairman Tyres Tatum, who works for emergency management for the state. Children of all ages can participate.
“The whole purpose of this day is 100% safety. We want to help kids become safe with firearms,” he explained. “We want them to have a healthy appreciation for outdoor sports.”
The event is sponsored by the Rockingham County Hunting and Wildlife Advisory Council, Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, Rockingham County Government, Reidsville City and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement personnel will help with instruction on properly holding a shotgun, rifle or pistol, and how to properly secure and handle a firearm, Tatum said.
“It started to teach safety to kids so we can have an event where parents can bring their children to everything in a controlled environment,” said County Commissioner Craig Travis, a wildlife commission member since being elected in 2010.
Wildlife officers will provide the guns and ammo and help instruct the youth.
“We started it because we needed an avenue for kids to learn safety with guns,” Travis said, noting that some accidental shootings involve children.
Organizers expect at least 100 children to attend.
“Every year it gets a little bigger and bigger,” Travis said, adding, “It’s not only about shooting a gun.”
Children will participate in archery and fishing. The sheriff’s department will have its bloodhounds and Reidsville Police Department will bring their tracking dogs for demonstrations.
Smokey Bear will greet the children, who will be served free hot dogs and chips provided by Shooters Inc.
Every child will receive a free T-shirt from Barrier Systems and a goody bag from the county. Their names will be entered in drawings for many door prizes.
The top prizes will be a Ruger precision 22-caliber long rifle and a custom-made compound bow from Boneyard Indoor Archery in Madison, each valued at about $500. New this year, the bow will be custom-fit to the winner.
The rifle winner at the last event before the pandemic was Olivia Nance.
Daughter of Todd and Mandy Haymore Nance of Wentworth, Olivia didn’t know she had won until they were leaving and her brother Corbin, now 11, asked who won the gun.
Tyres checked and said, “A Miss Olivia Nance,” not being familiar with the family.
“That’s me, Olivia screamed in her little squeaky girl voice,” her mother said.
Now 8, Olivia said she “didn’t think I was going to win it.”
She is familiar with guns because she started shooting when she was 2.
She named her gun, Cherry, because “it’s red and I like cherries,” but admitted “it’s very heavy.”
Olivia said she has practiced with it. The first time Olivia tried it, Mandy said all four rounds went into the center of the target.
“Olivia is her daddy’s tomboy and her mama’s princess,” she said. “She likes to be a girlie girl but she’s not afraid to get dirty.”
The home-schooled third-grader has two other brothers: Owen, 16, and Cooper, 4.
Her brothers, who enjoy hunting with their father, received guns when they turned 5 but Olivia had not gotten hers; winning the rifle was perfect timing.
At the last hunting safety day, Olivia said she enjoyed shooting the bows most and hit the bull’s eye her first pull.
Although she appreciated winning the gun, Olivia is hoping to win the bow this year.
Involved in the safety day for four years, Tatum said he joined “because I am a big Second Amendment supporter and own a company called Shooters CCW, teaching concealed carry.”
Tatum, an agriculture teacher at McMichael and Madison/Mayodan high schools 25 years ago when the county schools had a hunters’ safety team, said he got involved with the project with the hope of getting hunter safety back in the county’s schools. His efforts paid off. Rockingham County High School Ag teacher Taylor Apple is starting the program there this year.
“This is all-volunteer-paid for … not a dime coming out of local or state funds,” Tatum said.
“It’s a fun day for them,” he said. “They can come and go as they choose.”
“Nobody wants a child or anyone to get shot accidentally,” Travis said. “We are teaching safety.”