Hunting, gun safety the priority at upcoming event for local youth

Tyres checked and said, “A Miss Olivia Nance,” not being familiar with the family.

“That’s me, Olivia screamed in her little squeaky girl voice,” her mother said.

Now 8, Olivia said she “didn’t think I was going to win it.”

She is familiar with guns because she started shooting when she was 2.

She named her gun, Cherry, because “it’s red and I like cherries,” but admitted “it’s very heavy.”

Olivia said she has practiced with it. The first time Olivia tried it, Mandy said all four rounds went into the center of the target.

“Olivia is her daddy’s tomboy and her mama’s princess,” she said. “She likes to be a girlie girl but she’s not afraid to get dirty.”

The home-schooled third-grader has two other brothers: Owen, 16, and Cooper, 4.

Her brothers, who enjoy hunting with their father, received guns when they turned 5 but Olivia had not gotten hers; winning the rifle was perfect timing.

At the last hunting safety day, Olivia said she enjoyed shooting the bows most and hit the bull’s eye her first pull.