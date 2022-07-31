Injured man found in rural Rockingham County was assaulted, kidnapped from Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Police say they arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday in connection with kidnapping and assaulting a man a day earlier and leaving him in a rural area of Rockingham County with life-threatening injuries.

Dawonyea Tyquan Malone was jailed on the following charges: first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, police said.

About 6 p.m. Wednesday, Greensboro police received information from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office about finding someone who was assaulted and kidnapped from Greensboro. The victim, who was taken to a local hospital, told authorities his vehicle was also stolen, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Police found a vehicle in the area of Spring Garden Street that matched the description provided by the victim. Detectives determined Malone was involved with the abduction and the assault, police said in the news release.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip.