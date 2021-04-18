Inspired by his grandparents, Mayodan man writes his first book

James Kallam has always thought of himself as a wordsmith, often keeping a small notepad on him to jot down new words he hears so that he can look up their definitions later. It was not until recently, though, that he decided to pursue putting all those words to paper in the form of a novel.

Kallam, 50, recently published his first paperback book, “Vassie’s Hands,” which is available for purchase online. He was inspired to write it after assisting his parents to take care of his aging grandparents, working on the book in his spare time. Then, COVID-19 hit, and he was laid off from his job with a trucking company in Virginia. With plenty of extra time on his hands, Kallam decided to take his writing a little more seriously and set out to finish his literary project.

The result is a novel about a fictional family living in rural Rockingham County. The central protagonist finds herself dealing with the challenges of balancing her career as a nurse and taking care of her grandmother, Vassie, who had a stroke. Filled with pop culture references, such as the Duke/UNC basketball rivalry, and a little romance, as well, the book details the emotional ups and downs of caring for aging family members.