James Hunter Chapter NSDAR Recognizes Rockingham County Students

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Each year, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors many awards for students in the Rockingham County Schools.

The James Madison Chapter of the DAR recently announced the winners of the Susie Johnson Lauten Scholarship, Good Citizen, Youth Citizenship and the JROTC Awards for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Susie Johnson Lauten Scholarship was named for the late Madison regent of the James Hunter Chapter and is awarded annually to a high school senior, who attends either Stokes County High School, Bethany Community School or Dalton L McMichael High School.

Winner Mary Kathryn Schultz of McMichael, daughter of Christopher and Angela Schultz of Mayodan, took this year’s honors. She plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Biology/Information Science Bioinformatics.

“I hope to then return to my hometown to work with community partners as we strive to build more opportunity and a better energy future for the next generation,” Schultz said.

Schultz has given much to her community by volunteering at the Barry Joyce Foundation, acting as a NatureWay Student Teacher of Environmental Science, serving as a youth volunteer at a local hospital, and raising money for Cancer Kids First and Hands of God Food Pantry.

The DAR’s Good Citizens Program is available at high schools throughout the United States. Students who are selected the school’s DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities including: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

Locally, the DAR sponsors the Good Citizens Program at five high schools in Rockingham and Stokes Counties. Teachers at those schools nominated seniors for this honor, then members of the senior class voted for the person they felt most qualified.

Bethany Community School selected Shelby Murphy as its 2021-2022 Good Citizen. She is the daughter of David and Lori Murphy of Reidsville. She has not yet committed to a college but her top choice is College of Charleston, where she may study dance, Murphy said.

Murphy, who hopes to make a career of performing and later become a dance teacher, is very active with the Beta Club, National Honor Society and Student Government. She served as vice president of the NHS and Student Body President. Murphy performed on a competitive dance team and worked as an assistant teacher at a dance studio.

The young woman has served her community by entertaining residents at local nursing homes, volunteering at the local animal shelter, and managing a fundraiser for the Red Dog Animal Farm.

The year’s McMichael High School Good Citizen is Jacob Elijah Swisher. He is the son of Kenneth and Amy Swisher of Stoneville. He was James Hunter chapter winner among all the high schools that we sponsor and also won the District IV award and won a state award — a $1,500. He and his parents attended the Awards luncheon at the DAR State Conference in April.

Swisher plans to attend Auburn University in Alabama, major in aerospace engineering and pursue a career in aviation. Swisher has been very active in JROTC, National Honor Society, Beta Club, FCA, the Academic Challenge team and the Academic Bowl JLab Team. He’s also played football and served on the swim team.

“As a leader, I’ve set a high standard for those around me in sports, clubs, ROTC, and more. I feel that my leadership abilities came as a result of my fearlessness to speak up, take charge when appropriate and hold myself and other accountable. I believe to be an effective leader, one must have a servant’s heart,” Swisher said.

Jacob gives back to his community as a member of the Stoneville Youth Town Council and Civil Air Patrol and he volunteers for local non-profits. He has gone on mission trips, served at food pantries and soup kitchens, volunteered for vacation Bible School and helped refurbish a middle school stadium.

The chapter’s Youth Citizenship Award went to Bethany Community School’s Zoe Kyle. She was one of the students chosen from grades 5-11 who showed commitment to honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism, chapter leaders said.

The 8th grader, who is the daughter of Rebecca Burris, sets goals and completes them from academics to sports, chapter officials said. A member of National Junior Beta Club, Kyle She participated in softball, is interested in art and loves to play the piano and sing. One of her teachers described her as “a true leader, has strong morals and is an asset to Bethany Community School.”

Kyle plans to attend Rockingham Early College High School next year.

The Bronze ROTC Medal, awarded each year to either a junior or senior student in a high school JROTC program, was given to Emily Hopper, a senior at McMichael High School. She is the daughter of Brent and Jamie Hopper of Stoneville and serves as her JROTC’s Group Commander — the highest student position. She rose to the rank of Cadet Colonel.

Hopper is a member of the StellarXplorers Space Challenge team and Kitty Hawk Air Society. Not only active in ROTC, Hopper participated in softball, cross county and cheerleading. She was further active in the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Juniorettes, Fellowship of Christian Athlete, Mu Alpha Theta and the Orienteering Club. “Emily is the epitome of our ROTC program and a role model for others to follow,’’ her teacher said.

Active in her church, Hopper worked on the Mission team and volunteered with the Huntsville Athletic Association and coached for the NC Vipers 14u Fastpitch. She also interned in her community at the Lifebrite Family Medical and earned her CNA certification. Hopper plans to attend Ferrum University and major in nursing and minor in Coaching and Human Performance. She plans to play softball while in college and hopes to become a traveling nurse.