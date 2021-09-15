Join in the fun of ax throwing

“It’s like a chicken; you don’t want to over-season it,” Baker said.

The thrower should not throw the ax as hard as they can.

“I tell them to put their left foot on the shiny line,” she said. “That’s the magic distance between you and the board to stick it.”

Strange got the idea for the business after visiting an ax bar in Atlanta in 2019. Using his background in design, building and creating blueprints, he designed the trailer.

“2019 was the first time axe-throwing came to Greensboro, and it made the news and became very popular,” Baker said.

Strange had planned to open a brick and mortar ax-throwing bar early last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that project on hold.

Baker is happy, though, that The Flying Hatchet has been able to re-open the mobile ax-throwing service.

“People seem very excited,” she said. “Ax throwing makes you utilize your body and appreciate its strengths; it’s a therapeutic experience.”

Strange would love to franchise The Flying Hatchet, as well as open a stationary pop-up that's open to the public. The Flying Hatchet also has a contract with Woods of Terror in Greensboro.